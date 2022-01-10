Covid Surge Begins Impacting Schools Across the Metro

As COVID numbers continue to spike across the state, local schools are now seeing the impact it's caused on students as well as teachers.

This school year began with a sense of normalcy as students and teachers returned to the classroom across the state, but as COVID-19 cases increase, it brings an uncertainty.

"I know we’re up to 6,000 cases per day," said Jami Cole, a teacher. "That numbers terrifying."

Cole has been teaching for 22 years now and says she contracted COVID-19 two times. Her first battle with it, sending her to the hospital.

The spike in cases forced some schools to move back to virtual learning. In Oklahoma City, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and FD Moon Middle School made the transition last Friday. Sunday night Taft Middle School and Coolidge Elementary announced they will do the same starting this week.

Cole says though she’s still teaching in the classroom, the increase in cases has raised concerns amongst several of her fellow teachers.

"It was teachers all over the state," Cole said. "Just their anxiety, their frustrations."

Cole says she continues to take the necessary precautions while at school, and though this is a difficult time for many, what keeps her going is her students.

"I can’t tell you how much I love my students," Cole said. "They are what gives me joy."

OKCPS says they're hopeful those schools can return to in-person learning starting Tuesday, January 18th.