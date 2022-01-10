ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Covid Surge Begins Impacting Schools Across the Metro

By Hunter McKee
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
As COVID numbers continue to spike across the state, local schools are now seeing the impact it's caused on students as well as teachers.

This school year began with a sense of normalcy as students and teachers returned to the classroom across the state, but as COVID-19 cases increase, it brings an uncertainty.

"I know we’re up to 6,000 cases per day," said Jami Cole, a teacher. "That numbers terrifying."

Cole has been teaching for 22 years now and says she contracted COVID-19 two times. Her first battle with it, sending her to the hospital.

The spike in cases forced some schools to move back to virtual learning. In Oklahoma City, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and FD Moon Middle School made the transition last Friday. Sunday night Taft Middle School and Coolidge Elementary announced they will do the same starting this week.

Cole says though she’s still teaching in the classroom, the increase in cases has raised concerns amongst several of her fellow teachers.

"It was teachers all over the state," Cole said. "Just their anxiety, their frustrations."

Cole says she continues to take the necessary precautions while at school, and though this is a difficult time for many, what keeps her going is her students.

"I can’t tell you how much I love my students," Cole said. "They are what gives me joy."

OKCPS says they're hopeful those schools can return to in-person learning starting Tuesday, January 18th.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKCPS Shifts Entire District To Virtual Learning

Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel announced on Wednesday afternoon that the entire OKCPS district will shift to virtual learning through the remainder of this week. The decision came due to the ongoing absences among teachers, instructional and support staff and students. The district has been monitoring COVID-19 cases, as well as...
EDUCATION
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

How An OKC Nonprofit’s Service Helps Combat Menstrual Product Shortages

An Oklahoma City nonprofit works to meet an often-unspoken need: Providing menstrual products to organizations and people in need. Period OKC began to collect products less than a year ago. During its first nine months of operation, the nonprofit donated over 39,000 items. Those behind the effort said they were taken aback by how many school employees asked for the products.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mid-Del Schools To Close Thursday Through Monday

Mid-Del Schools will close this week due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, the district said. All school buildings will be closed Thursday through Monday (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) and will be non-instructional days. Mid-Del Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb said teacher and student absences are critically high, and the...
EDUCATION
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

At-Home COVID Tests To Open To The Public

As cases and demand skyrocket for COVID-19 testing, at-home tests have become highly sought after. This is part of President Biden's action plan to slow the spread of the highly-transmittable Omicron variant. Right now, these at-home tests are hard to find, but the Biden administration says they are purchasing more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

More Antibody Treatments For COVID-19 Is High Priority For Oklahoma's Interim Health Commissioner

Oklahoma's Interim Health Commissioner says he's working to get as many monoclonal antibody treatments into the state as possible. Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says that the state has secured an extra 1,000 doses of each of the two older monoclonal antibodies used earlier in the pandemic. The federal government is also renewing weekly allocations to the state.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

