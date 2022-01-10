ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China iron ore futures drop on worries over local Omicron cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China fell more than 2% on Monday, hit by concerns of production and transportation disruptions, after the country reported cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus over the weekend.

The northern coastal city of Tianjin has tightened exit controls after detecting local Omicron cases. The central Henan province also reported two local Omicron cases on the same transmission chain.

“The Tianjin outbreak over the weekend may provide some immediate downside shocks to prices should infection rates escalate and additional lockdown be imposed,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities, Singapore.

The most traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, dropped 2.2% to 698 yuan ($109.52) per tonne as of 0256 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China, meanwhile, increased $1 to $128.5 per tonne on Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

“Looking further forward, the market looks well supported by sentiment around a post-Beijing Winter Olympics, partial stimulus-fuelled steel demand recovery,” Atilla added.

Dalian coking coal futures sat tight at 2,266 yuan a tonne and coke prices inched 0.2% higher to 3,148 yuan per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

Construction used steel rebar dipped 0.04% to 4,486 yuan per tonne and hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, slipped 0.4% to 4,625 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for February delivery, jumped 2% to 17,175 yuan per tonne.

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Australia’s iron ore exports to China down 24% in November – report

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shanghai copper scales a more than two-month peak on supply fears

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices in China hit a more than two-month high on Thursday, supported by concerns of supply tightness amid persistent low inventories. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.6% at 71,630 yuan ($11,260.81) a tonne by 0600 GMT. It had touched 72,500 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since Oct. 21.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Steel#Central China#Iron#Northern China#Omicron#Navigate Commodities#Steelhome#Dalian
Reuters

Nikkei slides as spiking COVID-19 cases bruise retail, services shares

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday, as a jump in COVID-19 cases spurred a sell-off in retailers and other service providers, with technology stocks also witnessing a slide. The Nikkei (.N225) shed 0.86% to 28,658.22 by the midday break. The broader Topix (.TOPX) fell...
RETAIL
Reuters

Australia shares gain as strong commodities lift energy, mining stocks

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday, as energy and mining stocks found support from strong commodity prices, while troubled casino operator Crown Resorts soared 9% after U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone sweetened its takeover offer. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.5% higher at 7,474.4, extending gains...
BUSINESS
WOKV

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. With the success of the Games and China’s national dignity...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

Factbox: Analysts' 2022 outlook for Chinese assets

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Investment houses have started publishing their predictions for Chinese asset prices in 2022 following a bruising year for the financial markets. The Hang Seng equity index (.HSI) has gained about 4.4% so far this year after losing more than 14% in 2021. The MSCI China...
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China's export growth likely eased further in December: Reuters poll

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's export growth likely lost more steam in December as a key economic driver continues to weaken, while imports also slowed and concerns over the Omicron variant weighed on the demand outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Exports in December were expected to have...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
Reuters

Asian shares mixed as investors digest U.S. inflation surge

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed on Thursday, while the dollar slipped as global investors assessed that strong U.S. inflation data was not worrying enough to change the Federal Reserve’s already hawkish rates outlook. While the U.S. consumer price index rose 7% in the 12 months through December,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Korea's POSCO, Indian conglomerate Adani Group to develop steel mill

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group and South Korean steel major POSCO (005490.KS) have signed an agreement to explore opportunities, including setting up of an integrated steel mill at the western state of Gujarat, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. The investment is estimated to be...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China locks down 5 million people over 2 cases of omicron; total lockdown now at 20 million

China has forced nearly 20 million people to lockdown, confining the residents of three cities to their homes just weeks ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Under the rules of the lockdowns, all residents are prohibited from leaving their homes and stores are required to close unless they sell necessities. According to The Associated Press, the lockdown of Anyang, a Chinese city home to 5.5 million people, was initiated on Monday in response to two reported cases of the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mining.com

Brazilian deluge halts giant iron ore mines, triggers dam concerns

Heavy rainfall is disrupting southeastern Brazil’s giant iron ore industry, with the world’s No. 2 producer Vale SA among companies to halt operations and regulators dispatched to monitor any impact on tailings dams. Vale partially suspended services on the Estrada de Ferro Vitoria a Minas railway as well...
WORLD
Reuters

Australian shares fall on Omicron worries, drop in energy stocks

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with energy and banking indexes leading the decline, as an Omicron-led surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and worries around tighter monetary policies globally weighed on markets. The benchmark ASX 200 index slid 0.4% to 7,417.60 points by 2336 GMT. With Australia’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia shares end lower as Omicron spreads, financials slide

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed nearly 1% lower on Tuesday, led by financials, as an Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 infections in the country hovered near record levels, sending major retailers lower. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.77% lower at 7390.1, extending losses for the second consecutive session....
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy