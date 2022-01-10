Yankees: Anthony Volpe hype not worth passing on Carlos Correa

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: A week after both Jeff Passan and Evan Drellich reported that Major League Baseball was in the process of preparing an economics proposal to present to the union, Bob Nightengale clarified the timeline a bit by reporting that the league expects to present this proposal “within the next two weeks.” When this happens, it will be the first time that any progress has been made in ending the lockout, as the last time the two sides discussed the core economic issues as the center of the lockout came before the expiration of the previous CBA — and considering the fact that the league did not present any serious offers to the MLBPA at that time, this could, hypothetically, be the first real attempt by the league at coming together and forging a compromise.

