ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady, Bucs show Eagles respect ahead of Wild Card game

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL7Fa_0dhDQ4Qj00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles may not seem like the closest matchup of the Wild Card round based on all that we know about both teams. But given the fact that we're now entering the postseason, where the best of the best are the only teams remaining, anything can happen. And for that reason, no one can ever take an opponent too lightly. Just ask the Colts!

Someone who isn't going to take his Wild Card opponent lightly? Tom Brady — especially after he needed every ounce of last-minute greatness he could muster just a couple of weeks ago to defeat the New York Jets.

"We're gonna have to play our best game of the year. I mean, this is our toughest opponent all year," Brady said in a postgame press conference after the Bucs' Week 18 win over the Panthers. "We're playing a team that's very talented, you make it to this point for a reason, and we gotta do everything we can do to get the one. This is a football team that's been playing really well, good on offense, they've got a very good defense, good front, been very healthy. It's gonna be a very tough game."

In their first matchup of the season, the Bucs won 28-22 at Lincoln Financial Field. As close as that score looks, it doesn't even fully tell the story, as a late-game taunting penalty may have legitimately taken the Eagles' opportunity of a game-winning drive away from them.

But that's beside the point. What's more important is that these two teams were very competitive when they first faced off, and this was when the Bucs were fully healthy and before the Eagles had discovered just how lethal their rushing attack could be. In that game, they ran the ball 19 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Since that game, they've ran for more yards in every game — and even doubled that total in five contests.

Brady wasn't alone in feeling that the Eagles are a team that need to be reckoned with, even if they did come into the playoffs with a relatively inexperienced offense and coaching staff.

Check in with 94WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks for more thoughts on the upcoming Eagles-Bucs showdown.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen had major Tom Brady decision to make when his first son was born

Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown turning against Tom Brady after his release I UNDISPUTED

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally decided to release Antonio Brown, the much-maligned receiver hasn’t been holding back. On a recent podcast, AB called out Tom Brady, accusing the GOAT of being the real GM in Tampa and asking why he was on a prove-it deal if Brady is really his friend. He also said the seven-time Super Bowl champion quote: 'can't do bleep by himself.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB turning against Brady.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Sports

Arians: Brady vs. Rodgers for MVP 'not even a close race'

Tom Brady is set to compete for his eighth Super Bowl title and could earn his fourth NFL MVP award while he's at it. The former New England Patriots quarterback is coming off another stellar season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady finished his 2021 campaign with a career-high 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 67.5 completion percentage. He set the Bucs' franchise record for passing yards while topping his own record for TDs. Tampa Bay finished with a 13-4 record.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Jets#Wild Card#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Philadelphia Eagles#Panthers
CBS Boston

One Informal Poll Makes Aaron Rodgers Look Like NFL’s Clear-Cut MVP Over Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, one voter for the AP NFL awards let it slip on a radio interview that he does not care much for Aaron Rodgers as a human being. The voter referred to Rodgers as a jerk and said that the quarterback’s character essentially disqualifies him from being the league’s most valuable player. It was an … interesting take. And it wasn’t very well received — not by fans, not by media members, and not by Rodgers himself. “His problem is I’m not vaccinated,” Rodgers said. “So if he wants to go on a crusade, and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Seems Wentz might be giving Colts second thoughts already

On Monday, the Colts were busy picking through the wreckage of missing the NFL postseason because former Eagles quarterback and current Indy QB1 Carson Wentz couldn't beat the dang Jaguars. Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked by reporters Monday in his year-end press conference...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Tom Brady defies coach’s orders to get Rob Gronkowski $1 million

That’s what friend$ are for. Rob Gronkowski had the chance to unlock multiple incentives during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Panthers, worth $500,000 each. The Buccaneers tight end needed 85 more receiving yards and seven catches to hit a $1 million jackpot, according to For the Win. Fortunately...
NFL
theScore

NFL award rankings: Rodgers edges Brady for MVP, Burrow makes statement

Elite players and coaches made their respective cases for the NFL's top individual awards in another exciting and action-packed campaign. Here's a look at the top five candidates for the main honors at the end of the league's first 17-game regular season. Coach of the Year. 5. Zac Taylor, Bengals.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

49K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy