30A Songwriter’s Festival to take place this weekend

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Next weekend the 13th annual 30A Songwriter’s Festival will kick off from Jan. 14-17.

The festival will feature performances by more than 225 musicians on over 30 stages in venues along Scenic Highway 30A and throughout South Walton.

Net proceeds from the festival benefit the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County to help it fulfill its mission to advance arts throughout Walton County.

Proof of a negative, professionally administered, COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the festival is required for entry. Or people can choose to voluntarily provide proof of full vaccination which is two shots of Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of Johnson and Johnson.

To view their full COVID-19 guidelines or to purchase a ticket, click here .

