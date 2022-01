Port State Control (PSC) is fundamental for the safe operation of the maritime, shipping and logistics sector. However, surfacing and submitting the data points required for this review of seaworthiness is a laborious, manual process for most vessels. The situation is complicated by a lack standardization, with ports around the world imposing different PSC requirements based on regional memoranda of understanding (MOU). The net result for vessels, shipowners, charterers, and others is a significant operational overhead and inefficiency.

