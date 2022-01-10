ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx apartment fire: 17 dead, including 8 kids

By Magee Hickey, Allison Kaden, Lauren Cook
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185b5x_0dhDPDFo00

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 17 people dead, including eight children, according to officials. Mayor Eric Adams announced a revised death toll at a Monday briefing.

Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise. Some of their oxygen tanks were empty as they battled the blaze, but they “still pushed through the smoke,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

More than 40 additional people were injured in the fire, some of whom were considered to have life-threatening injuries, according to Adams and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Nigro said many of the people who were injured suffered from smoke inhalation.

Video from the scene Sunday morning showed flames shooting out of a window. Several people climbed down a ladder with firefighters as smoke and flames billowed out of the window, another video showed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTKm9_0dhDPDFo00
People climb down a ladder near a window engulfed in flames at a Bronx apartment building on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

Nigro said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, but officials determined that the door to the apartment where the flames broke out was left open. Adams said it was believed the fire stemmed from a space heater .

“The door to that apartment was left open, causing the fire to spread and the smoke to spread,” Nigro said. “This fire took its toll on our city.”

Adams described the aftermath of the fire as one of the worst in the city’s history.

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York,” he said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpJiC_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytxEa_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hVK5_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2IQD_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dF9v_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gxNN_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rnZ8_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ7tY_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qK6nq_0dhDPDFo00
    NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kIBa_0dhDPDFo00
    Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ih5gx_0dhDPDFo00
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13K9I2_0dhDPDFo00
    Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xQ6s_0dhDPDFo00
    New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The preliminary death toll on Sunday eclipsed a 2017 fire in the Bronx that was considered to be the deadliest in more than 25 years . Thirteen people were killed in the fire on Prospect Avenue back on Dec. 28, 2017.

The mayor and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was also at the scene, were working to bring resources into the area to help displaced residents and family members of the victims. The Red Cross of Greater New York was expected to be deployed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was horrified by the fire.

“My heart is with the loved ones of all those we’ve tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic @FDNY firefighters,” she tweeted. “The entire State of New York stands with New York City.”

Bronx building had frequent false alarms before deadly fire, resident says

About 200 firefighters battled the blaze , which rose to five alarms before it was brought under control Sunday afternoon.

The NYPD tweeted an advisory for motorists to avoid the area near East 181 Street and Valentine Avenue due to emergency vehicles and traffic.

Department of Buildings workers conducted structural stability inspections after the fire was put out.

Editor’s note: Mayor Eric Adams announced a revised, slightly lower death toll on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Search for a stolen semi truck

STANTON, Texas — A Stanton man is looking for some answers after he says his semi truck has been stolen. Felix Mills, the owner of the stolen semi truck, says he’s searching and will continue to be on the hunt. He says, “This is the only substantial stuff I’ve ever had stolen, you know, hundreds […]
STANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
ABC Big 2 News

Pecos Animal Shelter finding homes

PECOS, Texas — There are so many cute dogs and cats at the the Pecos Animal Control Facility, but not everyone will get a forever home, so there’s a push right now to make sure more animals aren’t euthanized. The shelter has been working hard to get their animals into safe new homes, and now, […]
PECOS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs man launches fundraiser for abandoned baby

HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar)- The Hobbs community is rallying behind a baby who was abandoned by its mom, left for hours in a dumpster late last week.  Joe Imbraile, owner of Rig Outfitters and Homestore, launched a gofundme account in honor of the newborn and is hoping to raise 10,000 for the child. So far, […]
HOBBS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for missing man

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. James Maxwell Ward was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday leaving Midland Memorial Hospital. Ward was wearing a knit beanie, red sweatshirt, and tan pants when he went missing.  Anyone who has seen, or been in […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs mom placed on house arrest

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Alexis Avila, 18, was in court Wednesday to answer the charges brought against her after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster late last week. That baby was later found by “dumpster divers” and is now recovering in a Lubbock hospital.  Avila has been charged with attempted murder […]
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Community reacts to Hobbs child abandonment

HOBBS, New Mexico–The 18-year old mother who police say tossed her baby in a dumpster will face a judge, this Wednesday, January 12th, 2022. The mother’s arraignment has been set in Lovington, New Mexico, but it’s safe to say that a lot of people in the community are very upset. The owner of the Rig […]
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Shooting#Nypd#The Bronx#Accident#Fordham Heights#Fdny
ABC Big 2 News

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa intersection blocked after major accident

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — A major accident closed part of East Yukon Road in Odessa Friday morning and traffic had to be rerouted to nearby streets. It happened near the intersection of East Yukon Road and Faudree Road. Police first reported the incident just before 9:30 am. Traffic was diverted at East Loop 338 west […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating yet another theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)-The Odesa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on January 5, the two women pictured below stole more than $230 worth of merchandise from Tuesday Morning. Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Officer McCloud at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New details in arrest of Midland County WCR 154 murder suspect

Investigators first made contact with the suspect at a Stripes convenience store in Midland where she was working as an employee. MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – A probable cause affidavit is revealing how Midland County detectives followed a trail of clues to arrest a murder suspect. 23-year-old Nereida Viscarra-Garcia is charged with two felonies: (1) […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy