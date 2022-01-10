Bronx apartment fire: 17 dead, including 8 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 17 people dead, including eight children, according to officials. Mayor Eric Adams announced a revised death toll at a Monday briefing.
Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise. Some of their oxygen tanks were empty as they battled the blaze, but they “still pushed through the smoke,” Mayor Eric Adams said.
More than 40 additional people were injured in the fire, some of whom were considered to have life-threatening injuries, according to Adams and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.
Nigro said many of the people who were injured suffered from smoke inhalation.
Nigro said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, but officials determined that the door to the apartment where the flames broke out was left open. Adams said it was believed the fire stemmed from a space heater .
“The door to that apartment was left open, causing the fire to spread and the smoke to spread,” Nigro said. “This fire took its toll on our city.”
Adams described the aftermath of the fire as one of the worst in the city’s history.
“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York,” he said.
The preliminary death toll on Sunday eclipsed a 2017 fire in the Bronx that was considered to be the deadliest in more than 25 years . Thirteen people were killed in the fire on Prospect Avenue back on Dec. 28, 2017.
The mayor and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was also at the scene, were working to bring resources into the area to help displaced residents and family members of the victims. The Red Cross of Greater New York was expected to be deployed.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was horrified by the fire.
“My heart is with the loved ones of all those we’ve tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic @FDNY firefighters,” she tweeted. “The entire State of New York stands with New York City.”
THE BRONX, N.Y. — Noemy Brinson flew nearly 1,500 miles from Longview, Texas to New York just days before Christmas after a Facebook message from the Bronx gave her one clue about her missing daughter’s whereabouts. “I know she was under a lot of stress,” Brinson said of her daughter, Dulce Lopez, 31. “Then her […]
A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
STANTON, Texas — A Stanton man is looking for some answers after he says his semi truck has been stolen. Felix Mills, the owner of the stolen semi truck, says he’s searching and will continue to be on the hunt. He says, “This is the only substantial stuff I’ve ever had stolen, you know, hundreds […]
PECOS, Texas — There are so many cute dogs and cats at the the Pecos Animal Control Facility, but not everyone will get a forever home, so there’s a push right now to make sure more animals aren’t euthanized. The shelter has been working hard to get their animals into safe new homes, and now, […]
HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar)- The Hobbs community is rallying behind a baby who was abandoned by its mom, left for hours in a dumpster late last week. Joe Imbraile, owner of Rig Outfitters and Homestore, launched a gofundme account in honor of the newborn and is hoping to raise 10,000 for the child. So far, […]
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. James Maxwell Ward was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday leaving Midland Memorial Hospital. Ward was wearing a knit beanie, red sweatshirt, and tan pants when he went missing. Anyone who has seen, or been in […]
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Alexis Avila, 18, was in court Wednesday to answer the charges brought against her after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster late last week. That baby was later found by “dumpster divers” and is now recovering in a Lubbock hospital. Avila has been charged with attempted murder […]
HOBBS, New Mexico–The 18-year old mother who police say tossed her baby in a dumpster will face a judge, this Wednesday, January 12th, 2022. The mother’s arraignment has been set in Lovington, New Mexico, but it’s safe to say that a lot of people in the community are very upset. The owner of the Rig […]
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — A major accident closed part of East Yukon Road in Odessa Friday morning and traffic had to be rerouted to nearby streets. It happened near the intersection of East Yukon Road and Faudree Road. Police first reported the incident just before 9:30 am. Traffic was diverted at East Loop 338 west […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)-The Odesa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on January 5, the two women pictured below stole more than $230 worth of merchandise from Tuesday Morning. Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Officer McCloud at […]
Investigators first made contact with the suspect at a Stripes convenience store in Midland where she was working as an employee. MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – A probable cause affidavit is revealing how Midland County detectives followed a trail of clues to arrest a murder suspect. 23-year-old Nereida Viscarra-Garcia is charged with two felonies: (1) […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (NEXSTAR) — An Ector County jury has determined the fate of Courtney Chelle Rice, who was convicted of manslaughter. Rice will spend the next 20 years in prison. Rice was found guilty of shooting and killing Jose Hernandez back in 2019. You can find our previous coverage of that story here.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas Department of Public Safety 56-year-old Louise Renee Pyle died Saturday afternoon in the midland county on s county road 1140. State Troopers stated she failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a fence. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Louise Renee Pyle’s […]
Comments / 0