Biden inflation excuses are bogus and other commentary

Biden called for antitrust action against business to fight inflation. REUTERS

Libertarian: Biden’s Bogus Anti-Inflation Drive

Team Biden’s “call for antitrust action against business” to fight rising prices is “rich coming from officials who are largely at fault for inflation as well as for the industrial concentration they criticize,” explains Reason’s J.D. Tuccille. For example, “The meatpacking industry is certainly concentrated, but that isn’t new and didn’t result in sticker-shock before recent price hikes hit the whole economy. And if collusion was going on, the federal government was a party to the scheme.” The real inflation driver: the new trillions in federal debt in the name of COVID relief. How about “avoiding another ‘fiscal helicopter drop’ of cash manufactured from thin air”?

Foreign desk: Beijing Attacks Supply Chains

“Beijing has developed a reputation for blocking imports from countries it wants to punish,” Elisabeth Braw notes at The Wall Street Journal. But its latest slam at Lithuania, “which recently allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius,” goes a step further by holding up anything that includes Lithuanian parts. This “Chinese attack on global supply chains” leaves goods “stuck or severely delayed, with volumes growing rapidly.” E.g., “German automotive suppliers have said their cargo is languishing in Chinese ports.” Companies’ best long-term response: “reducing dependence on China, both as a manufacturing location and an export market. That will cause revenues to drop, but if even the German automotive industry can’t protect itself against capricious revenge, China-heavy operations will simply be too risky.”

From the right: Does the Emergency Ever End?

Libby Emmons at The Post Millennial cites Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s question on President Biden’s vaccine mandate: “So when does the emergency end?” Emmons points out: “The emergency temporary standard claimed by Biden and OSHA was not enacted at the outset of the emergency, or even a year into that emergency, or even as soon as Biden stepped into the White House and began issuing executive orders overturning every Trump order he could think of. The emergency was claimed nine months after that, by which time the emergency wasn’t the pandemic, but the refusal of many Americans to take the vaccine.” Indeed, the emergency now “is not the pandemic, but executive power.”

Conservative: Supreme Court Jesters

A “comment from Justice Sonia Sotomayor raised eyebrows across the country,” snarks Grace Curley at The Boston Herald about last week’s high-court hearing on the Biden employer vaccine mandate. “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, many on ventilators,” Sotomayor declared. As Curley notes, that’s “patently untrue,” and people “were stunned that a Supreme Court justice could be this grossly misinformed.” Plus, Justice Stephen Breyer “asserted that ‘750 million new cases’ of coronavirus” were reported Thursday in America. That’s “stunning,” since the US population is just over 332 million. But such lies are the “natural result of media fibs”: “Activists masquerading as journalists ceaselessly promote inaccurate information,” and “the ruling class” uses the “bogus statistics and apocalyptic predictions” to “cultivate panic and scare people into submission.”

Culture critic: Behind the Transgender Push

“Transgender ideology is relentlessly promoted by the elites — despite huge opposition from ordinary people,” laments Frank Furedi at Spiked. A recent survey found 75% of Americans agree “there are only two genders,” with 18% disagreeing. But “this minority” has “considerable influence over public life and government policy,” and the elites “are not only indifferent to the views of the majority on sex and gender — they consider these views to be ignorant and prejudiced.” The “cultural valorization of non-binary and trans identities” has “had a particularly pronounced effect on young people. At school they are encouraged to view their gender as fluid,” and “male-born transgender athletes are now allowed to compete in girls’ and women’s sports.” Helping the mocked “majority find its voice is one of the most important challenges of our time.”