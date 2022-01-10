Eagles-Tampa Bay scheduled for Sunday

The Eagles will be heading to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers this upcoming Sunday, with kickoff at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

The Eagle will almost certainly be underdogs against Tampa Bay. It is just a matter of by how much, considering they lost their first matchup with the Buccaneers convincingly.

Beating Tampa Bay will not be easy, but it is possible. The Buccaneers enter the game with injuries on both sides of the ball and have had trouble stopping the run this year. To win the Eagles will have to run the ball like they have the second half of the season -- and Jonathan Gannon's defense will need to be better than they were in the first matchup.

The fact they have even made it into the postseason, however, is a major accomplishment.

The team’s projected win total prior to the season was 6.5. They were labeled as having one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Fans wants Howie Roseman gone. Sirianni was mocked after his introductory press conference and Jalen Hurts wasn’t even given the starting quarterback job until right before the season started.

At 2-5, it looked like most would be right. Instead, the Eagles turned their season around.

The turnaround started with a win in Detroit, a 44-6 blowout that featured a formula they would use to save the season. The Eagles ran the ball, they dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides, they created turnovers and they asked Jalen Hurts to make plays in big spots.

That formula proved to be a winning one, as the Eagles have won seven of their last nine games overall, with their two losses by a combined nine points. They set a franchise record this in their loss to Dallas for rushing yards in a season, a fact that would have been unbelievable back in Week 7.

Of course, the Eagles still have plenty to prove. They have yet to beat a team with a winning record. They were not competitive when playing the elite teams earlier in the season.

They will now get a chance to prove they can compete with the best — and that chance will begin on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

You can reach Eliot Shorr-Parks on Twitter at @EliotShorrParks or email him at esp@94wip.com !



