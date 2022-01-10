ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles-Tampa Bay scheduled for Sunday

By Eliot Shorr Parks
 3 days ago

The Eagles will be heading to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers this upcoming Sunday, with kickoff at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

The Eagle will almost certainly be underdogs against Tampa Bay. It is just a matter of by how much, considering they lost their first matchup with the Buccaneers convincingly.

Beating Tampa Bay will not be easy, but it is possible. The Buccaneers enter the game with injuries on both sides of the ball and have had trouble stopping the run this year. To win the Eagles will have to run the ball like they have the second half of the season -- and Jonathan Gannon's defense will need to be better than they were in the first matchup.

The fact they have even made it into the postseason, however, is a major accomplishment.

The team’s projected win total prior to the season was 6.5. They were labeled as having one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Fans wants Howie Roseman gone. Sirianni was mocked after his introductory press conference and Jalen Hurts wasn’t even given the starting quarterback job until right before the season started.

At 2-5, it looked like most would be right. Instead, the Eagles turned their season around.

The turnaround started with a win in Detroit, a 44-6 blowout that featured a formula they would use to save the season. The Eagles ran the ball, they dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides, they created turnovers and they asked Jalen Hurts to make plays in big spots.

That formula proved to be a winning one, as the Eagles have won seven of their last nine games overall, with their two losses by a combined nine points. They set a franchise record this in their loss to Dallas for rushing yards in a season, a fact that would have been unbelievable back in Week 7.

Of course, the Eagles still have plenty to prove. They have yet to beat a team with a winning record. They were not competitive when playing the elite teams earlier in the season.

They will now get a chance to prove they can compete with the best — and that chance will begin on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

NBC Sports

Broncos reportedly request to interview Gannon

Jonathan Gannon was a hot name when the Eagles hired him to be their defensive coordinator last offseason. And he might be a hot name again as teams look for head coaches this January. The Broncos on Monday requested to interview Gannon for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Tom...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Have Made A Decision On Richard Sherman

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman they did so with the intention of him being an on-field leader. However, his impact will have to come from the sideline this postseason. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. His season is over. Sherman...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Carolina Panthers to re-sign backup quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing backup quarterback P.J. Walker to a one-year deal, according to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic. The former Temple quarterback was set to become a free agent, but he will ultimately be returning to Carolina for next season. Walker, a former On3 Consensus...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Fans React To Former QB Carson Wentz, Colts Missing Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run starts this weekend in Tampa Bay — but do you know what former player will be watching the playoffs from his couch? Carson Wentz. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell short of making the NFL playoffs. The Colts controlled their own playoff destiny but couldn’t pull out a win over the last two weeks. They finished the season with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the season with a 3-14 record. Ouch. Eagles fans didn’t waste any time letting Wentz know how they felt. “The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three...
NFL
NBC Sports

Latest on Eagles' Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard injury status

Nick Sirianni expects running backs Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard to both be healthy and available for the Eagles’ wild-card playoff game against the Buccaneers Sunday. Sanders hasn’t played since breaking his hand on Dec. 26 in a game against the Giants at the Linc. Howard suffered a neck injury in the same game, and although he played a week later against Washington he clearly wasn’t 100 percent.
NFL
Philadelphia, PA
