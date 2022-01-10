ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills Mafia celebrates division title

By Natalie Fahmy
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is ready for the playoffs. “They took care of business,” Bills’ fan Dylan Giles said. “It means everything, especially clinching the division here at home in front of Bills Mafia.”. Fans said they have been waiting for this moment...

www.wkbw.com

Big Frog 104

Key Buffalo Bills Player Buys Upstate NY Home with Heart Shaped Pond

Key Buffalo Bills Player Buys Upstate NY Home with Heart Shaped Pond for Under $1 Mil. This home is perfect for a Buffalo Bills player because not only it is beautiful, but it is only 10 mins from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park where the Bills play. It has 4,000 square feet of living space and sits on nearly 6 acres. It has a quiet yard along with a saltwater gunite pool with a hot tub. The is a front porch that overlooks a custom heart-shaped pond. There are fireplaces in nearly every room. Check out the gorgeous master suite with a spa bathroom, heated floor, and jacuzzi tub. There is a custom basement with a recreation room. The two-story three-car garage has a large finished room with a fireplace, bathroom, and kitchenette. Dawson Knox, the Tight End for the Buffalo Bills purchased this home for $995,000 just after Christmas.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Sean McDermott Hints at Former Bills Player Coming Back?

You've probably heard about a pretty big game taking place this weekend at Highmark Stadium. It will feature the New England Patriots coming to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills this Saturday night for a Wild Card Round playoff game. The Bills (11-6) and Patriots (10-7) both finished with...
NESN

Micah Hyde Points Back To Terse Exchange With Reporter As Patriots-Bills Playoff Matchup Locks In

The Buffalo Bills — specifically safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer — did not take kindly to a line of questioning back in Week 13. The New England Patriots had just beaten the Bills in Buffalo on an absurdly windy Monday night. The Patriots ran the ball every offensive play except for three, and for some reason the Bills never could figure out how to stop it. So, when asked if they were embarrassed, the safeties snapped back, with Hyde saying he’ll “remember that.”
Power 93.7 WBLK

Did You See The Outrage Price For Bills Tickets?

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to face their division rival, New England Patriots, in a wildcard playoff game this Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The hype has already started and the prices that people are asking for tickets is also getting higher by the day. If you...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Can Mac Jones beat Josh Allen on Wild Card Weekend?

Bills -4 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) New England’s rushing offense vs. Buffalo’s run defense. The Bills’ defense has found plenty of success throughout the 2021 season. They feature the best pass defense in the NFL, allowing league-low averages in yards per attempt and yards per game. It’s clear that the Patriots won’t want to rely on their rookie quarterback to win this particular matchup.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Induct Your Dog Into Bills Mafia

Here are the best Bills-themed names to consider when naming your new pet. You can decide which ones you like the most. Dave Fields Predicts The 2021/2022 Bills Regular Season. Ok..here are Dave's picks for who will win each game for the Bills' regular season.
BUFFALO, NY
Why the AFC East-clinching win at home was special for Bills players and coaches

The Bills win the division at home for the first time since 1995. With the win over the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills are back-to-back AFC East champions. The team is 11-1 in the AFC East over the past two seasons. Buffalo has won the division in consecutive seasons for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 1988-1991. Since the Bills clinched the division in 2020, on the road in Denver, this marked the first time the Bills won the AFC East at home since December 17, 1995.
the buffalo bills

How Bills Mafia can help Harrison Phillips win this charity challenge

Harrison Phillips is the Bills nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and with your help has jumped into the top three of the Man of the Year Charity Challenge. The Charity Challenge further celebrates and encourages fan support of the 32 Man of the Year nominees. We need you to to post on Twitter using #WPMOYChallenge followed by Phillips and/or @horribleharry99 to help him continue to climb up the leaderboard.
KISS 104.1

Buffalo Bills Mafia Help Out After ‘Bills Elvis’ Tailgating Gear Stolen

If you are a Buffalo Bills Football fan or have seen them play your team at Highmark stadium, I can imagine you've seen just how dedicated the Bills fans are. After all, they are dubbed the 'Bills Mafia." I am in awe of those fans who are at the game shirtless no matter how cold and nasty the weather is during game time. I don't know how they do it.
NESN

Why Patriots Legend Predicts New England Will Beat Bills In Playoff Game

Will experience propel the New England Patriots past the Buffalo Bills?. Hall of Fame cornerback and Patriots legend Ty Law suggested that will be the case Saturday in Buffalo when the teams meet in an AFC wild-card playoff game. Law predicts New England will beat Buffalo because it has Bill Belichick at the helm and the Bills still have yet to prove their postseason mettle.
NFL

