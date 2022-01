Saturn has no official color, as it is a gas planet and does not have a solid surface. However, some images of the Earth show it as being a pale yellow or light brown. Some amateur astronomers have given Saturn different colors based on what they have seen through their telescopes. For example, one person may say that Saturn looks orange, while another may be blue. This is because the colors we see are affected by the atmosphere of Earth, and we do not have the same atmosphere on Saturn.

11 DAYS AGO