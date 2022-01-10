ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halls, TN

Halls tabs Brent Hughes as next head football coach

By Reece Van Haaften
 3 days ago

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — Halls Athletics announced via its Twitter that Brent Hughes will be its next head football coach.

“I am so humbled and proud to be the new Head Football Coach at Halls High School,” said Hughes on his Twitter. “The amount of love and support I have received from everyone means the world to me. I love my community and I love my school. Time to get after!”

Hughes will take over for Scott Cummings who took the Oak Ridge football coach job back in December . Hughes was previously the defensive coordinator before being promoted.

The new head coach will look to improve on a season where the Red Devils went 5-6 and lost to Daniel Boone 19-12 in the first round of the playoffs.

