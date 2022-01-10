ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa House Republicans Propose Anti-Vaccine Legislation

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- Some Republicans in the Iowa State House want to propose a bill...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 1

The Independent

Partisan divide on COVID policy widens in state legislatures

In Democratic-led Washington state, just four lawmakers were present in the 98-member House this week as they convened a mostly remote session with an abundance of caution. Anyone working there is required to be tested for COVID-19 three days a week and show proof of vaccination — including a booster shot — to step onto the House floor.By contrast, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature began a fully in-person session with no COVID-19 screening at the Capitol and no requirement to be vaccinated or wear masks. One week into their session, lawmakers already have filed nearly three dozen bills banning, discouraging or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Education Association President Rips Reynolds’ Condition of State Address

(Des Moines, IA) — The head of the Iowa State Education Association is accusing Governor Kim Reynolds of launching an “all-out assault” on Iowa’s public schools. In her Condition of the State address, Reynolds proposed using taxpayer funding for private and religious schools and called for legislative action on school books that have sexual content. ISEA president Mike Beranek said, “we do not need a private school voucher program which robs finite taxpayer funding and funnels it to select private and religious places without taxpayer oversight.” His statement says they appreciate hearing Governor Reynolds say words of support for Iowa’s public-school teachers with a stipend of federal ESSR money for their hard work and efforts throughout the pandemic. But Beranek also says bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors and others who keep schools running safe are being ignored.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Reynolds proposes 4% flat tax for Iowa, announces bonuses for teachers and law enforcement

(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday proposed a tax cuts omnibus in her fourth Condition of the State speech. “Under these high ceilings, next to this marble, among these columns and portraits, it’s tempting to believe that nothing good happens unless we legislate it, regulate it, or fund it. But in the small towns, around kitchen tables, in the fields and back-offices, Iowans understand that we in this building don’t fund anything. They do,” the Republican governor said. “And right now, they’re paying too much.”
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa House panel advances proposals from child care task force

A panel of Iowa state representatives advanced the first pair of bills to come out of the governor’s child care task force Wednesday. The first bill applies to low-income families who get government-funded child care assistance (CCA). It would allow child care centers to collect additional money from these...
IOWA STATE
Health
KCCI.com

Some Iowa schools reverse course on vaccine mandates

ANKENY, Iowa — At least two Iowa schools that approved COVID-19 vaccine requirements for staff members have reversed course. Ankeny school district employees don't have to follow the federal vaccine mandate anymore. The school board reversed its decision during a special meeting Monday. They had made the mandate to...
ANKENY, IA
wnynewsnow.com

NY Republican Lawmakers Propose New Anti-Crime Bill Regarding Bail Reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York Republican lawmakers are calling for greater public safety measures and introduced a new anti-crime bill to directly address failed and dangerous policies of the past they say. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R, C, I-Corning) 132nd Assembly District says his legislative colleagues and law enforcement...
ALBANY, NY
KWQC

Iowa Gov. Reynolds proposes ‘flat and fair’ tax in state address

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposed a flat tax that she said will keep the state on track in 2022 and beyond. The Republican governor touched on many ideas on Tuesday night, from introducing education reform to renewable energy. However, The number one item on her list for 2022 was introducing a “flat and fair” income tax of 4% for Iowans.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Johnson County senators blast Republican press policy

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, and Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, condemned Senate Republicans’ decision to bar press from the Senate Chamber in the 2022 legislative session. Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, Wahls said Senate Democrats were not included in this decision. “We oppose this policy in the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Protestors Show Up On Legislature’s Opening Day

(Des Moines, IA) — There were a few dozen protesters in the rotunda of the Iowa State Capitol during open day speeches. The protestors oppose vaccine mandates and they have rallied at the statehouse before, although in larger numbers. State Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts announced Friday he would not enforce federal vaccine mandates for businesses with 100 or more employees until the US Supreme Court issues its ruling on the case it heard on the subject.
DES MOINES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa Capitol reporters lose access to Senate press bench

(The Center Square) – Iowa Senate leaders have decided press will no longer have seating at the press bench at the front of the Senate chamber floor. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, most state legislatures allowed access to the chamber floors, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures April 2019 state-by-state report on media access and credentialing.
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Tax cuts, education changes among Iowa GOP legislative priorities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature begins the 2022 session Monday with nearly $2 billion in the bank and a strong urge by Republican legislative leaders and the governor to cut taxes. There will be pushback from Democrats and others who will call for spending some of...
IOWA STATE
mystar106.com

Iowa OSHA announces it won’t enforce federal Covid vaccine mandate

DES MOINES — Officials have announced the State of Iowa will not enforce the federal government’s Covid vaccine mandate for large employers. State Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts made the announcement in a written statement late Friday. It came shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court heard legal arguments over the requirement that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure workers are vaccinated or regularly tested for Covid.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa House leaders outline agenda items for 2022 legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa — The gavel came down marking the beginning of the 89th General Assembly for the Iowa Legislature Monday morning. Surplus, tax cuts and education were touched on in the Iowa House of Representatives. House Republicans outlined the workforce shortage in detail. “64,000 unemployed Iowans and 110,000 unfilled jobs,” said Iowa House Speaker […]
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Five priorities for the Iowa legislative session

The Iowa Legislature reconvenes in Des Moines on Monday. Today, our editorial board suggests, in no specific order, 5 priorities for lawmakers to take during this year's 100-day session, which is scheduled to run into April. 1) Help employers with workforce challenges. With scores of employers -- both here and...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
DES MOINES, IA

