NBA

Klay Thompson return loses star power as Warriors F Draymond Green calf injury emerges

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson made his long-awaited return after missing 941 days of NBA...

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
Paul George Reacts to Klay Thompson Returning

January 9 was a day officially known as 'Klay Day.'. Players around the entire league showed love to Klay Thompson as he returned to his first NBA game since 2019. To put that into perspective, the last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game, Kawhi Leonard was still a Toronto Raptor, James Harden and Chris Paul were still Rockets, and Paul George was still on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
Basketball/NBA – Klay Thompson is BACK with a win !

Line-ups : Golden States Warriors : S. Curry – K. Thompson – D. Green – A. Wiggins – K. Looney Cleveland Cavaliers : L. Stevens – E. Mobley – D. Garland – J. Allen – L. Markkanen The ” Klay Day” is here, after 941 days outside the court due to severals injuries, Klay Thompson […] The post Basketball/NBA – Klay Thompson is BACK with a win ! appeared first on Sport Business Mag.
The Second Coming of Stephen Curry

The calm that hovers over the streets around the Chase Center in San Francisco late on a night when no basketball is being played is intoxicating. That is, until you walk inside. That same calm gives way to an eeriness—the space is cavernous and labyrinthian, hallways collapsing into hallways. A corner light flickers in a series of hiccups. Music echoes from some undetermined distance. Following the sounds, I'm led to a kind of makeshift subterranean gym. Laughter rises from a group of handlers, circled around Stephen Curry, who's dressed as if he's just finished a workout. At his feet rest two 30-pound barbells branded with the Golden State Warriors logo. A Warriors towel rests on his head. Drake's Certified Lover Boy ricochets off the walls.
NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson Accept Salary in BTC

NBA stars Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will take a part of their salary in bitcoin and donate $1 million in BTC each to fans. The Golden State Warriors duo will receive their salary in bitcoin as part of an arrangement with Cash App. They join a growing list of...
Draymond Green not traveling to Memphis due to calf injury

Draymond Green will miss his second straight game after feeling a “twinge” in warmups before the Warriors’ Sunday tilt against Cleveland. Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported that Green didn’t travel with the team to Memphis for Tuesday night’s clash, but there’s optimism the forward could return to the court later this week.
Klay Thompson’s heartfelt response to Draymond Green’s sacrifice

San Francisco, CA – Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the team. You can make an argument that no player in the organization has made as many sacrifices as him. After building a reputation as one of the most valuable players in the league, 10 years later he’s still making huge sacrifices.
‘Goosebumps’: Klay Thompson harnesses 941 days of hurt to inspire Warriors’ title charge

The 2019 NBA Finals signalled the end of the Golden State Warriors dynasty in the NBA. The Warriors failed to complete a famous three-peat, Kevin Durant decided to take his excellence elsewhere and what hurt Warriors fans the most was that, with 2:22 left in the third quarter of game six, Klay Thompson went down hurt.On a fast break, led by talisman Steph Curry, the Warriors leaked down the floor. Curry threw the ball toward the onrushing Thompson. As he attempted a two-hand dunk he was met from behind by the Toronto Raptors’ Danny Green attempting to block the shot....
