NFL playoff schedule 2022: Times, dates, matchups, TV info for wild-card round through Super Bowl
The NFL's playoff schedule is fully set.
After the NFL completed its first-ever 17-game regular-season, the march to Super Bowl 56 in Inglewood, California, is set to begin. All but two teams in the 14-team field will be in action in the wild-card round, as only the top seed in the AFC and NFC earned a first-round bye. And wild-card weekend is no longer merely a weekend, as for the first time ever the NFL will have one game on Monday night after holding two on Saturday and three on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know – including dates, times, TV information and more – for the NFL playoffs this season:
NFL wild-card playoff schedule
Saturday, Jan. 15
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS
Sunday, Jan. 16
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:40 p.m. ET, CBS/Nickelodeon
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC
Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
NFL divisional-round playoff schedule
Saturday, Jan. 22
TBD at TBD, 4:35 p.m. ET, Fox
TBD at TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC
Sunday, Jan. 23
TBD at TBD, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS
TBD at TBD, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox
AFC, NFC championship game schedule
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC championship game, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS
NFC championship game, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox
Super Bowl 56 time, date
AFC winner vs. NFC winner, Feb. 13, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on NBC
