ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jokic has 22 points, 18 rebounds, Nuggets beat Thunder 99-95

By CLIFF BRUNT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30exK7_0dhDKthv00
1 of 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-95 on Sunday night.

Austin Rivers scored a season-high 22 points and Jeff Green added 16 for Denver.

The Nuggets avenged a 108-94 loss to the Thunder on Dec. 22 in Oklahoma City. Denver coach Michael Malone reminded his team that the Thunder outrebounded the Nuggets 60-39 that day. Denver had a 53-41 advantage in the rematch.

“You can defend for 22 seconds, and if you don’t finish off that possession with a defensive rebound, it’s all out the window,” Malone said. “We reminded our guys all day today, this morning at our meeting and pregame that they beat us by 21 on the glass last time. So it was a huge point of emphasis and our guys heard it.”.

Lu Dort scored 14 points for the Thunder, who have lost four straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had averaged 22.3 points per game, was held to eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Denver raced to a 22-4 lead in the first six minutes. The Nuggets shot 52% in the first half to take a 61-49 lead at the break.

Rivers had 14 points in the first half.

“I think the big thing with Austin is sometimes you just got to catch and shoot instead of holding and sometimes dancing with the ball, and he did that tonight,” Malone said. “When he was open, he shot the ball and he shot it extremely efficiently for us.”

The Thunder spent most of the third quarter trimming their deficit and finally took a 75-74 lead on a 3-pointer by Josh Giddey with about two minutes left in the period. Denver led 80-78 heading into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City rookie Tre Mann ripped the ball out of Jokic’s grasp, then drove downcourt and found rookie Aaron Wiggins, who took off for a flying right-handed jam that put the Thunder up 93-88 with 4:26 to play.

Rivers had a 3-pointer and an acrobatic layup on back-to-back possessions to put Denver up 95-93. Oklahoma City trailed 97-95 and could have taken the lead in the final minute, but Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s 3-pointer missed badly with 32 seconds to play.

Denver’s Will Barton drew a blocking foul from Dort with 12.6 seconds left and went to the line. Barton caught Dort with an elbow to the face, but the play was not reviewed, and Barton made both free throws to create the final margin.

Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said he agreed with the foul call against, Dort but thought the play should have been reviewed for a hostile act against Barton.

“In that situation, I’ve got no explanation as to why they didn’t look at that,” Daigneault said. “Not only did they not look at it, which I thought was a no-brainer to at least go and look at the monitor after we saw the replay, but for no explanation of not to look at it, I was a little baffled by that, quite frankly.”

Giddey said the young Thunder will continue to improve as they play more close games.

“There’s nights like tonight where we’re right in the game and we just come out of the wrong end,” he said. “But I think with experience and learning from those games, that’s when, two, three four years from now, in those late-game situations, you understand how to come out with a win. Obviously, Denver is a lot more experienced than we are, and they showed that tonight.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Signed guard Davon Reed to a two-way contract and waived two-way center Petr Cornelie in a related move. ... Outrebounded Oklahoma City 20-9 in the first quarter to take a 36-23 lead. ... Guard Facundo Campazzo had one point and eight assists.

Thunder: Eleven Oklahoma City players scored in the first half, but none posted more than six points before the break. ... Robinson-Earl scored 12 points, Giddey had 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Darius Bazley added 10 points.

DeMARCUS COUSINS

Malone addressed possibly adding DeMarcus Cousins to the roster.

“We’re going to wait and see what happens,” Malone said. “Talented player, somebody that I’m very close with. And if he comes to Denver, I think it would be a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with him. But nothing has been done on that front. So we’ll all have to sit back and wait and see what happens.”

STAT LINES

Oklahoma City’s starters made just 16 of 51 shots while its reserves made 22 of 37.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Thunder: At Washington on Tuesday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Will Barton
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Davon Reed
Person
Darius Bazley
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele signs 3-season extension with Real Madrid

Former Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele has reportedly signed a three-year extension with his current team, Real Madrid, according to Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. The Celtics’ No. 16 pick of the 2016 NBA draft, Yabusele played 74 games for Boston over two seasons between 2017 and 2019, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Celtics before being waived and continuing his career overseas in China and Europe. He had been playing quite well for Real Madrid before earning the extension, averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy