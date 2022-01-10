2 left with life-threatening injuries after Titusville shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two people were left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood Sunday evening.22-year-old woman found dead with gunshot wound in Moody residence
The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the 440 block of Iota Avenue. The two victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Birmingham Police Department says that they have two suspects in custody.
