2 left with life-threatening injuries after Titusville shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two people were left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood Sunday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the 440 block of Iota Avenue. The two victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Birmingham Police Department says that they have two suspects in custody.

