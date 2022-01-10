ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

VR Headset Power Banks

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lanmu Oculus Quest 2 Power Bank is a compact yet handy piece of equipment for avid players to incorporate into their gear roster when...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Fix your Wi-Fi issues and increase range and speed Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or far too many devices for one standalone Wi-Fi router to handle....
CELL PHONES
electrek.co

DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W AC at $135 , more in New Green Deals

If you’re wanting to be prepared for any situation that arises, having a portable power station in an emergency kit is a solid choice all around. The DBPOWER model on sale today offers a few crucial features to have on hand in an emergency. The 250W AC plugs can power small appliances and other crucial devices if the power goes out, and there are two USB-A and an 18W Type-C port in addition to an LED light and the ability to recharge via solar panels or your car. It’s a solid package all around for its sale price of $135, making now a great time to pick it up. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

HTC is launching a VR wrist tracker for its Vive Focus 3 headset

HTC is announcing a new wrist-based controller for its Vive Focus 3 virtual reality headset. The wireless Vive Wrist Tracker fits like a watch around a user’s arm, tracking the orientation and position from hand to elbow. It’s designed to complement the business-focused headset’s existing controllers, particularly for simulation and training experiences where body position is important. It’s also part of a larger suite of new features HTC revealed at CES, including a 5G-powered VR experience.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Vr Headset#Oculus Quest#Headsets#Gear Vr
TechRadar

What can we expect from Apple's rumored AR/VR headset in 2022?

Every few years, an Apple product that's not confirmed by the company, builds momentum in rumor and speculation until it’s impossible to avoid. The iPad had it when it was rumored to be called the iSlate in 2009, while the Apple Watch was thought to be a next-generation iPod nano around 2013. The Apple headset that’s going to introduce VR and AR to its customers is the latest in these rumors of what could be launching next from Apple.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Meta Halts Development of In-House AR and VR Operating System as Launch of Apple Headset Approaches

Meta has stopped developing its scratch-built operating system for augmented-reality (AR) and virtual-reality (VR) devices, according to The Information. In a paywalled report published earlier today, The Information claims that Meta stopped the development of its operating system designed for Oculus virtual-reality devices and the company's upcoming augmented-reality glasses in November 2021, citing people familiar with the matter. Work on the operating system had reportedly been underway since 2017 and involved more than 300 Meta employees.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best business VR headset 2022: top virtual reality for enterprise use

The best business VR headsets prove that virtual reality is not just for gamers. In fact, there are plenty of productivity-related uses for one of these. Architects can visualize the end results of their blueprints. Business associates based in different areas of the world can connect in more meaningful ways. And, products can be designed in a three-dimensional space or showcased to potential customers before being manufactured.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

HTC VIVE's 5G VR is really exciting. I hope Apple's AR/VR headset copies it

One of the most interesting announcements at CES 2022 is HTC's new "portable, private 5G experience" for its VIVE Focus 3, a wireless all-in-one VR headset with 5G connectivity. As much as we love the HTC VIVE Pro 2, you can hardly take it out and about with you. But the VIVE Focus 3 is designed for you to do just that.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
The Independent

Apple will not get involved with the ‘metaverse’ despite its VR headset plans, report claims

Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to a new report.The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies looking to promote their future plans in recent months. Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.But Apple is unlikely to mention the word at all when it introduces its rumoured virtual reality headset, according...
BUSINESS
uploadvr.com

New VR Headsets 2022: 4 Devices To Look Out For

Looking for a hardware upgrade? Then check out our list of new VR headsets 2022!. The VR industry finds itself at a critical point at the start of 2022. After years of perceived turmoil and sluggish sales, the Meta Quest 2 appears to have finally broken through the glass ceiling and is selling well. But, whilst it’s great to see VR developers thriving off of the sales of a headset, there are genuine concerns about the lack of true competition in the market right now.
ELECTRONICS
Road to VR

Panasonic Subsidiary Shiftall Unveils Lightweight MicroOLED VR Headset for Consumers

Panasonic subsidiary Shiftall, the makers of SteamVR-compatible body tracking system HaritoraX, announced it’s releasing a lightweight consumer VR headset this year that includes OLED microdisplays and the ability to play SteamVR content. Called MeganeX, the low-profile, high-resolution headset is slated to launch sometime in Spring 2022, priced at around $900.
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Apple’s forthcoming AR/VR headset said to have three displays

Display Supply Chain Consultants has published a paper with 10 predictions for the display industry in 2022, which includes predictions about Apple’s expected AR/VR headset. Apple Will Release an AR/VR Headset with Three Displays. There have been many rumors about Apple launching its first AR/VR headset. The device is...
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Sony teases details of next-gen VR headset

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) on Wednesday teased details of its next-generation virtual reality headset for its PlayStation 5 console, as the Japanese conglomerate seeks to secure a lead in the nascent sector amid growing attention from tech giants. The PlayStation VR2 device will have an...
VIDEO GAMES
Entrepreneur

SONY Unveils VR Headset for PS5 to Cash In On Metaverse Hype

Sony Group Corporation SONY recently unveiled a virtual reality (“VR”) headset for its PS5 gaming console. Dubbed PSVR2, the new headset is billed to be one of the best-selling products in its category with an immersive gaming experience that is likely to capitalize on the increasing metaverse hype.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

PSVR2 Specs Comparison to Other VR Headsets

Just a few days ago, Sony blew the lid off the next-generation PlayStation Virtual Reality headset dubbed the PlayStation VR2. If you game on other platforms, chances are, you’ve seen or encountered other VR headsets as well. Given that we know almost all the technical details of Sony’s upcoming headset, here’s a handy PSVR2 specs comparison to the other ones out in the market!
VIDEO GAMES
mactrast.com

Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s AR/VR Headset to Feature ‘Pancake Lenses’ for Lighter and More Compact Design

Well-connected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s much-rumored AR/VR headset will be released by the end of 2022, with shipments ramping up in spring 2023. Kuo’s comments come via a TF International Securities research note shared by MacRumors. Kuo also said Apple’s headset will boast two “3P pancake lenses,” featuring a folded design that allows light to reflect back and forth between the display and lenses. This design will allow Apple to release a more compact and lightweight headset.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Apple unlikely to support the metaverse with its VR headset

(Pocket-lint) - We've been hearing dribs and drabs about Apple's plans for augmented reality and virtual reality technologies. The most recent rumours suggest Apple's AR headset could launch in 2022. In the meantime, Apple sources have said that the company has rejected the idea of the metaverse and has no...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Sony Showcases VR Headset For PlayStation 5

Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) elaborated on its next-generation virtual reality headset and demo for an upcoming PlayStation game. Sony confirmed its new hardware PlayStation VR2 would work with Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. PS VR2 will come with an OLED display supporting 4K resolution and a new controller called...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy