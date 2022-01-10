ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mom and brother charged in death of 6-year-old Damari Perry

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors say that Damari Perry died while being...

Mom charged with murdering 6-year-old son, sibling charged with helping her hide the crime

GARY, Indiana - A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with murdering her own little boy and then getting another son to help her hide the body. Lake County prosecutors said on Saturday that Jannie M. Perry, 38, killed her son, 6-year-old Damari Perry. She is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. Damari's brother, Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. Another sibling faces charges in juvenile court.
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prosecutors Say Child Was Being Punished, Leading To The Death Of 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Who Was Reported Missing Last Week; 3 Family Members Charged

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother and two siblings of Damari Perry, 6, who was found dead late Friday night have been charged in his death. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for the boy, and his body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana.
GARY, IN
