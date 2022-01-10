Mom and brother charged in death of 6-year-old Damari Perry

GARY, Indiana - A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with murdering her own little boy and then getting another son to help her hide the body. Lake County prosecutors said on Saturday that Jannie M. Perry, 38, killed her son, 6-year-old Damari Perry. She is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. Damari's brother, Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. Another sibling faces charges in juvenile court.
