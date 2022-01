The Chicago Bears surprised no one when they fired head coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This move is a formality weeks, and perhaps months, in the making. The Bears allowed Nagy to finish the season even after a 4-10 start, but have been thinking about his replacement for some time. Here are three of the many potential candidates we expect the Bears to consider as they begin searching for their 17th head coach, and fifth since 2012.

