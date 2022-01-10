ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S.-Russia security talks to start in Geneva amid tensions

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The security talks between the United States and Russia in Geneva scheduled for Monday have drawn attention from the international community. The talks are expected to focus on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the rising tensions in Ukraine. Such issues as arms control, cybersecurity...

AFP

NATO and Russia confront stark differences on Ukraine crisis

NATO and Russia confronted their stark divide over security in Europe on Wednesday, with the allies challenging President Vladimir Putin to pull troops back from Ukraine and join talks to reduce the threat of open conflict. Meeting senior Kremlin envoys at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Western ambassadors said Moscow would have no veto on Ukraine nor on any other country joining the alliance and warned it would pay a high price if it invaded. "Russia most of all will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext, and they may not even know yet," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said. Sherman's opposite number, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko, agreed there had been no breakthrough, and lamented that, between them, Russia and NATO have no "positive agenda -- none at all".
POLITICS
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
AFP

US and NATO coordinate position ahead of Russia talks

The United States and its European allies coordinated their stance Tuesday ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to defuse the Ukrainian border crisis, as Kyiv demanded an international summit. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday reiterated his demand that France and Germany join a new international summit between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia to set out security demands at ‘moment of truth’ NATO meeting

Russia is set to lay out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO's 30 allies on Wednesday, following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that showed the two sides have major differences to bridge.The Kremlin will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who described the meeting as “a moment of truth” in Russia-Nato relations.Wednesday's meeting is the second of three key engagements with Russia meant to defuse the growing threat posed by Moscow to neighboring Ukraine as thousands of troops mass along the border. On Monday, there were more than seven hours of talks...
POLITICS
Reuters

NATO offers arms talks as Russia warns of dangers

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - NATO said on Wednesday it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployments to avert the risk of war in Europe, but Moscow said the situation was "very dangerous" and the way forward was unclear. The gulf between Russia's position and...
MILITARY
Russia's Putin Says Western Leaders Broke Promises, But Did They

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his senior aides have repeatedly claimed that Western powers broke promises they made not to expand NATO as the Soviet Union collapsed. In his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow in December, Putin accused NATO of deceiving Russia by giving assurances in the 1990s that it would not expand "an inch to the East" - promises made to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during negotiations between the West and the Soviet Union over German unification, the Russian leader said.
POLITICS
abc27 News

No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO and Russia eye more talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and NATO on Wednesday rejected key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine but left open the possibility of future talks with Moscow on arms control, missile deployments, and ways to prevent military incidents between Russia and the West. The decisions came at a meeting of the NATO-Russia […]
POLITICS
Europeans Feel Excluded From US-Russia Security Talks

LONDON - As the United States and Russia met for talks in Geneva this week, the future security of Europe was at stake. But absent from the negotiating table was the European Union, to the clear frustration of the bloc's officials. "On this dialogue, there are not two actors alone....
FOREIGN POLICY
Kazakh Unrest Seen Boosting Russia at US Expense

WASHINGTON - Kazakhstan's political turmoil erupted at precisely the moment the U.S. and Russia began to negotiate deep disagreements over Ukraine, NATO and European security. The deployment of 2,500 "peacekeepers" by the Kremlin-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) struck many Washington experts as a shift in Kazakhstan's foreign policy that strengthens Russia's hand.
FOREIGN POLICY
Could Ukraine become Russia's new Afghanistan

For all the talk of violent resistance, recent history shows talk comes cheap. Speculation has run high in Western capitals in recent weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger a ?guerrilla war? with US-made weapons, creating an Afghanistan-like quagmire for President Vladimir Putin. In reality, though, should such...
POLITICS

