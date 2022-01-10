ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2022: Disney's 'Encanto' wins Best Picture - Animated

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 10 (ANI): Musical drama 'Encanto' has bagged the Golden Globe 2022 in the Best Picture - Animated category. The annoucement was made on the official...

