COVID: Bay Area Businesses Stung by Staff Shortages, Customer Falloff

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID infection rates soar in the...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

KRON4

Sonoma County stay home order in effect

Survey: San Francisco restaurants in favor of booster mandate. San Francisco health officials say masks should be upgraded and vaccines need to be updated. How Sonoma County businesses feel about the new health order. California universal healthcare proposal moving forward. San Jose approves booster mandate for city workers. San Francisco...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

One Bay Area city takes drastic measures to stop crow invasion

As murders of crows continue to roil the Bay Area, one city is taking peculiar steps to ensure that they are longer a nuisance to the community. In Sunnyvale, where the Mercury News reports that crows are the second biggest issue among constituents just behind speeding drivers, a new city-sponsored program is attempting to remove crows from problem areas.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's COVID vaccination proof rules go into effect February 1

OAKLAND, Calif. - Vaccination proof will be required to gain entry to indoor public spaces in Oakland come February as omicron continues to spread rapidly. The city said starting Feb. 1, restaurants, bars, cafés, and fitness centers must obtain proof of vaccination from customers or deny entry if they don't have it. The rule applies to everyone 12 years and older.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Hospital ERs Overwhelmed By Omicron Ask Public Not To Come In For Testing

HAYWARD (KPIX) — As emergency departments are being flooded with Omicron patients, hospitals in the Bay Area are making a plea to the public not to come in for COVID-19 testing. Providence hospitals, which oversees the Queen of the Valley Medical Center sent out an advisory asking people to utilize emergency departments appropriately. They’re not the only ones to remind the public that ER’s are not COVID testing or vaccinations sites. Testing for COVID has been a challenge in the Bay Area as long lines have formed at testing sites. Chopper 5 captured cars parked along the roadway in Hayward, some waiting...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

A full month in, here's how San Francisco's omicron surge is unfolding

San Francisco continues to set new COVID-19 case records, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has now surpassed the summer's delta-variant-driven wave. However, it's increasingly clear those hospitalization figures are a poor metric for understanding how many patients are seriously ill with the disease. These cases...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kgoradio.com

Bay Area County Issues Voluntary Stay-At-Home Order

Due to the rapid rise of COVID cases surging in their community, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a voluntary stay-at-home order. The appeal asks residents to stay home as much as possible for the next 30 days and limit interactions with those outside of their immediate household.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Cargo ships sitting in the SF bay told to leave

The sight of a dozen or more container ships, each the length of the Salesforce Tower, sitting in the bay chugging diesel has become the norm for Bay Area residents and those driving over the Bay Bridge. That's about to change, after the organizations responsible for the movement of the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Cal OSHA COVID Rules for Workplace to Create Challenges for Businesses

CONCORD (KPIX) — New Cal OSHA COVID guidelines for the workplace that will go into effect soon have some concerned about additional demand on testing sites. For the most part, California’s COVID rules remain the same, though there are some changes to masking and testing requirements. “Well the new rules will slow business for me, that’s what it means” says Habib Jacifi, owner of Concord’s Luna Ristorante. “A lot of my customers are nervous to come inside the restaurant.” While pandemic fears continue to be a drag on business, Luna Ristorante is prepared for the new guidelines. Masks must be surgical or medical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Changing Guidelines Create Confusion For Bay Area Employers, Workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The fast-spreading Omicron variant has forced agencies from the Centers for Disease Control to the California Health Department to pivot and change course on some of their COVID-19 guidelines. It is leaving many confused with what they can and cannot do. Part of the problem is that the guidelines differ from one department to another. Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced healthcare workers who test positive for COVID but are vaccinated and asymptomatic can still show up for work. “Is it worse to not have anybody there at all? And have to close hospitals and nursing homes because of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Shoppers See Empty Store Shelves Once Again

Shoppers across the Bay Area once again are encountering empty shelves in grocery stores amid the latest COVID-19 surge and an ongoing supply chain issue. Economists say it’s a situation of people calling in sick with COVID and supply chain delays colliding. “I was looking for milk, I noticed...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

Shipping Issues Causing Delays Of COVID-19 Test Results In Orange County

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – With the huge demand for COVID-19 testing during the winter surge in cases, getting test results has taken more time for residents, and some have said they haven’t gotten their results at all. Pictures of undelivered COVID test kit samples were sent to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who said they sat at a FedEx facility for an undetermined time, which may have affected their quality. County residents who are desperate for answers have received emails, according to the supervisor, that retesting is now recommended. “We’ve seen delays in testing results throughout the county. It’s been multi-faceted. We’ve seen...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area-based sticker business to move from Petaluma to Utah

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory will be moving its headquarters from Petaluma to Utah, the company said Wednesday in a letter. Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory will leave its 50,000 square-foot building in the Bay Area and has a building lined up in Utah to move its operations there this upcoming spring. The […]
PETALUMA, CA

