COVID: Bay Area Businesses Stung by Staff Shortages, Customer Falloff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The fast-spreading Omicron variant has forced agencies from the Centers for Disease Control to the California Health Department to pivot and change course on some of their COVID-19 guidelines. It is leaving many confused with what they can and cannot do. Part of the problem is that the guidelines differ from one department to another. Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced healthcare workers who test positive for COVID but are vaccinated and asymptomatic can still show up for work. “Is it worse to not have anybody there at all? And have to close hospitals and nursing homes because of...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO