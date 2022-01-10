ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis To Return For A 6th Season

By Bryan Driskell
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qo9nX_0dhDIMws00

Notre Dame captain Avery Davis has made it official, the veteran announced on Instagram that he plans to return to the program for the 2022 season. Davis will be a 6th year senior and will take advantage of the Covid-19 eligibility that was granted to every college football player that was on scholarship in 2020.

This decision isn't a surprise, and Irish Breakdown reported back on Dec. 19 that Davis had told teammates he planned to return, and now it is a done deal. That means now Davis, the Notre Dame coaches and the school are all on the same page in regards to his return.

Davis hauled in 27 passes for 386 yards and four scores this season but missed the final four seasons of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in the 34-6 win over Navy.

The Cedar Hill, Texas native has played quarterback, running back and cornerback during his career before settling in at wide receiver for the 2022 season. Davis will enter his final season with 66 career catches for 862 yards (13.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

Davis is a precise route runner and a good pass catcher out of the slot position. He provides leadership and he's been a strong third-down player the last two seasons.

The question about Davis, however, is the health of his knee, which he tore in a non-contact situation against the Midshipmen. It's unlikely that Davis will be ready for the spring, and the question now is will he be back to full speed by the time the fall arrives. If he is he provides the offense with much-needed depth and a reliable target for whoever is Notre Dame's new starting quarterback in 2022.

Davis signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2017 class. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 246 player in the country on the 247Sports composite list.

IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Commit Profile: Brenan Vernon, Defensive End

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect) Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Duke. Recruited By: Mike Elston. RECRUITING RANKINGS. Rivals: 4-star - No. 15 overall - No. 4 strongside end. ESPN: 4-star - No....
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Finishes Ranked 8th In Final AP Poll

Notre Dame finished the 2021 season ranked 8th in the final Associated Press Poll. The Irish finished the season with an 11-2 record after dropping the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State. Notre Dame has now finished ranked in the Top 10 in back-to-back seasons, something that hadn't happened since the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Replace and Reload: Replacing Kurt Hinish Won't Be Easy For Notre Dame

Notre Dame has never had to replace a player who saw as much action as Kurt Hinish, who finished his career by playing more games than any player in Fighting Irish history. Hinish was a regular in the Notre Dame rotation from the moment he stepped foot on campus, and the Irish will have to find a way to replace his reps, production, energy level and his leadership.
NOTRE DAME, IN
