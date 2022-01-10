ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady stays in late vs. Panthers to help Rob Gronkowski earn $500,000 incentive

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady wanted to make sure a longtime teammate got his money. In the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ matchup Sunday against the Panthers, Brady was seen on the Tampa Bay sideline telling the coaching staff that he was not coming out of the game. Instead, he went back in and...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen had major Tom Brady decision to make when his first son was born

Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Rob Gronkowski
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Nfc#Spotrac Gronkowski#Nbc Sports#Tampa Bay
NBC Sports

Arians: Brady vs. Rodgers for MVP 'not even a close race'

Tom Brady is set to compete for his eighth Super Bowl title and could earn his fourth NFL MVP award while he's at it. The former New England Patriots quarterback is coming off another stellar season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady finished his 2021 campaign with a career-high 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 67.5 completion percentage. He set the Bucs' franchise record for passing yards while topping his own record for TDs. Tampa Bay finished with a 13-4 record.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

NFL award rankings: Rodgers edges Brady for MVP, Burrow makes statement

Elite players and coaches made their respective cases for the NFL's top individual awards in another exciting and action-packed campaign. Here's a look at the top five candidates for the main honors at the end of the league's first 17-game regular season. Coach of the Year. 5. Zac Taylor, Bengals.
NFL
CBS Philly

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Not Taking Playoff Matchup Against Eagles Lightly: ‘We’re Playing A Team That’s Very Talented’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The Eagles will face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the first round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. It will be quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni’s first playoff appearance — but veteran quarterback Tom Brady isn’t taking the Birds for granted. “We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. Our toughest opponent all year. You know, we’re playing a team that’s very talented. They didn’t make it to this point for no reason. We got to do everything we can to get the win. This is a football team that’s been playing really well. Been very healthy, good on offense. Good on defense. Good front. It’s going to be a very tough game,” Brady said. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Eagles-Buccaneers game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Tampa Bay.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Carolina Panthers to re-sign backup quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing backup quarterback P.J. Walker to a one-year deal, according to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic. The former Temple quarterback was set to become a free agent, but he will ultimately be returning to Carolina for next season. Walker, a former On3 Consensus...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy