Tyler Herro has shown tremendous improvements this season, as he believes his down season last year was necessary for his growth, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald writes. “I think I’m more mature,” Herro said. “I’ve been through, not everything, but enough now to know what to expect, really. Just having a couple years under my belt, things change quickly in this league. So just being able to adjust, make adjustments on the fly, stay ready and just continuing to put the work in every single game. I’m just worrying about the end goal and the end result.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO