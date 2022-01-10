ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

By Jordan Moreau
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with...

www.imdb.com

Showbiz411

UPDATING Golden Globes Winners: “Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, “Encanto,” “Drive My Car,” “Succession,” Billie Eilish

UPDATING the Golden Globes. They’re announcing their winners from Hollywood to a small, private crowd. We’re not sure how this is going to work, but check in and we’ll see how long this takes. Something happens beginning at 9pm Eastern…. Some of these make sense, some really...
MOVIES
Variety

Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Buzz, ‘Shazam 2’ and White Latina Privilege

Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude. The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast features 20-year-old Zegler, whose career is taking off. The rising star discusses white Latina privilege, the Oscar buzz that she’s been receiving for her performance and her upcoming roles in the superhero sequel “Shazam 2” and Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.” Listen below! Discovered by...
MOVIES
Variety

Ariana DeBose on Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Queer Readings of ‘West Side Story’

After a decade of working hard on Broadway, Ariana DeBose is enjoying her time in the limelight. Tonight, she hosts “Saturday Night Live,” a major accomplishment for a newly famous actor. For playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of “West Side Story,” the 30-year-old took home the Golden Globe for supporting actress on Sunday. She is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award, and looks to have a good shot at this year’s Oscars. “It’s wild! Because I have been working [for a long time]. This experience makes me feel as if I’ve been hiding away on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Golden Globes Underwhelm as Hollywood Anticipates the Real Influencers: The SAG Awards

What a long strange trip it’s been, watching the Golden Globes fade into obscurity. Sunday night’s untelevised awards ceremony was held at the usual location, the Beverly Hilton, in a private ballroom without a red carpet, celebrities, press, or fanfare. And the rest of Hollywood, paid little mind to the Globe winners, announced via a series of off-kilter, star-focused Tweets. Truth is, the Globes have long provided a great excuse for Hollywood to revel in a hedonistic party weekend. At the moment, that sort of behavior, like the Globes themselves, is hidden behind closed doors.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Joyce Ostin, Photographer and Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64. Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood Moms, a best-selling coffee-table book with a foreword by Carrie Fisher that featured photographs of Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson; Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant; Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe; and Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter, Chelsea. In 2007 came Hollywood Dads, with an introduction by Paul Reiser and photos...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CarBuzz.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's $1.5 Million Motorhome Is The Height Of Lavish Living

While some of us would be more than happy sticking it out in a Ford F-150 converted into a motorhome, A-list celebrities do need something a bit more professional. Enter King Kong Production Vehicles, the self-described frontrunner when it comes to fancy motorhomes. Judging by this special rental that it has leased out to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, that claim is pretty hard to argue with.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

US actress Joan Copeland dies aged 99

US actress Joan Copeland, who starred on Broadway and in TV shows like Law and Order, has died at the age of 99. Her son Eric told The Hollywood Reporter that she died in her sleep in her New York apartment. Copeland was the sister of playwright Arthur Miller and...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Why Lily James Says Her Pamela Anderson Transformation Was "Liberating"

Lily James is going to miss her days as Pamela Anderson. The Pam & Tommy actress spoke about what it was like to embody the Baywatch star in a new interview with Net-a-Porter, published on Monday, Jan. 10, saying that the experience was "really thrilling." "I've never done anything where I look very different from myself before," Lily shared. "And I'd really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it. There was a bravery that came from that." As part of her transformation, the Pursuit of Love actress was tanned to the high heavens before donning a wig and chest plate, a process that took about four...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Dropping Jonas From Her Name on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is addressing the uproar and scrutiny that followed after she dropped her husband, Nick Jonas', last name from her Instagram handle last year, describing the ordeal as "a professional hazard." In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Quantico star addressed the "random Monday in November" when Chopra reverted...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Losing Sidney Poitier Reminds Us That Only Four Black Men Have Won Best Actor

We lost Sidney Poitier, and his impact is immeasurable. He was a titan in the industry who broke barriers and Oscar records. He became the first Black man to be nominated for any acting Oscar for “The Defiant Ones” (1958). At 37, he was the first to win any competitive Oscar for “Lilies of the Field” (1963), which paved the way for Black excellence to be considered attainable by Hollywood-accolade measures. At the 2002 Academy Awards ceremony, Poitier was given an honorary award the same night Denzel Washington won best actor (“Training Day”) and Halle Berry took home best actress (“Monster’s...
CELEBRITIES
newbeauty.com

Rebel Wilson Shares Her Tips For Making Major Life Changes

This article first appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. Everyone loves a good funny-girl makeover story. It’s a trope that Rebel Wilson has experienced both on and off screen, and although she’s recently undergone a significant lifestyle change that has led to a major weight loss, she says her transformation has been just as much internal as external.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘40s child star Margaret O’Brien says her mother prevented her from suffering a similar fate as Judy Garland

Margaret O’Brien is thankful her mother was there to protect her from having a similar fate as co-star Judy Garland. The former child star, one of the last surviving talents from Hollywood’s golden era, worked alongside the fellow actress in the 1944 musical "Meet Me in St. Louis." O’Brien earned a special Juvenile Academy Award for outstanding child actress of 1944.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
MOVIES

