On December 20, 2021, the California Supreme Court ruled that a property owner seeking to challenge a proposed assessment is not required to present their objection(s) at the public hearings held to consider the adoption of the assessment in order to later file suit against the assessment in court. In a unanimous decision in Hill RHF Housing Partners, L.P., et al. v. City of Los Angeles (S263734), the Supreme Court declined to infer that a plaintiff is required to appear at the public hearing to present their objections (thereby exhausting an administrative remedy) before they could file suit to challenge the proposed assessment based on an assertion that the assessment violates Proposition 218.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO