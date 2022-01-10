blind monty hall

Unlike Kitt, David Hasselhoff’s ride in “Knight Rider,” no boat has ever starred in a TV show or movie. Many have had supporting roles, like the African Queen or Andrea Gail in “The Perfect Storm,” but none have ever delivered their own Oscar-worthy performances—until recently.
In 2020, Riva launched a short film called “Riva In the Movie,” which had a moody, almost haunting ambiance, featuring a devilishly handsome man driving his vintage Riva around Venice’s canals at night. It was used as a promotion for the brand’s book, with the same title, about Rivas in the movies over the last 70...
