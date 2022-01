The Dolphins may not be heading to the playoffs, but they end their 2021 season with an impressive win over the Patriots. Offensively, the running game was great as the team was a few yards short from 200 yards on the ground but the passing game left much to be desired. So now we can start looking forward to what the Dolphins are going to do during the offseason. It’s going to be an interesting couple of months as I’m sure the Deshaun Watson rumors will be back at some point.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO