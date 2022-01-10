No. 4 Gill St. Bernard’s over Olympus Prep - Boys basketball recap

Ersin Olgun made four 3-pointers on the way to 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Hanover Park to a victory on the road over Morristown-Beard, 66-51. Chris Smith finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals while Anthony Reyes added 15 points, five assists and five rebounds for Hanover Park (4-5), which led by one after one before outscoring Morristown-Beard by a count of 40-25 over the next two quarters.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO