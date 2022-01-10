No. 4 Gill St. Bernard’s over Olympus Prep - Boys basketball recap
Denver Anglin led with 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 88-61, over Olympus Prep in Gladstone....www.nj.com
Denver Anglin led with 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 88-61, over Olympus Prep in Gladstone....www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0