High School

No. 4 Gill St. Bernard’s over Olympus Prep - Boys basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Denver Anglin led with 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 88-61, over Olympus Prep in Gladstone....

www.nj.com

NJ.com

