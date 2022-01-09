ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Photos: Rams lose to NFC West rival 49ers in overtime

By Gina Ferazzi
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepts a pass intended for 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) in the second half Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The San Francisco 49ers secured a playoff spot Sunday by defeating the Rams 27-24 in overtime at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas intercepted a deep pass by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to end the game.

The Rams, who could have clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, clinched the NFC West title minutes before their loss when the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams will host the Cardinals on Jan. 17 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Here are some of the best images from the Rams-49ers game Sunday:

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) can see the end zone but comes up short as he is tackled by 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee beats 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas to haul in a second-quarter pass from Matthew Stafford for Higbee's second touchdown Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson forces 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to fumble during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) celebrates an interception against the 49ers during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) tosses the ball to a fan after his first-half interception. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams safety Nick Scott grabs onto 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's undershirt on a second-half tackle. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) and his teammates are pumped up after he intercepted a pass during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp catches a touchdown pass against 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward (1) and Emmanuel Moseley (4) to give the Rams a fourth-quarter lead. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) seals the 49ers' overtime victory with an interception of a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57), safety Jimmie Ward (1) and defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) rejoice after cornerback Ambry Thomas, not pictured, made the clinching interception. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

NFL
