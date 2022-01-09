Photos: Rams lose to NFC West rival 49ers in overtime
By Gina Ferazzi
Los Angeles Times
3 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers secured a playoff spot Sunday by defeating the Rams 27-24 in overtime at SoFi Stadium.
San Francisco rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas intercepted a deep pass by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to end the game.
The Rams, who could have clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, clinched the NFC West title minutes before their loss when the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams will host the Cardinals on Jan. 17 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Here are some of the best images from the Rams-49ers game Sunday:
Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have a relationship that progressed very quickly, but there has been some speculation recently that the engaged couple may have split. Those rumors are apparently unfounded. Rodgers turned 38 on Dec. 2, and he was spotted out celebrating without Woodley. The two obviously lead...
Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday. With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted. He fumbled the...
Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
The Dolphins head coach has been fired from his position after three years. As he leaves the team we find out more about Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan. Brian Flores has been sacked by the Miami Dolphins after three years as head coach. The news came just 12 hours after Flores coached the team to a 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots.
The Cowboys host the 49ers in an intriguing Divisional Playoff game on Saturday. Here are five bold predictions on how Dallas will perform. Long-time NFL fans understand the historical significance of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry. However, the two sides haven’t met in the postseason since 1994. This edition of the NFC rivalry will look much different than I did over 20 years ago.
It’s just like old times for the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys. A wild turn of events on the final day of the NFL’s regular season has the Cowboys hosting the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC wild card game Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. And hopefully that’s...
Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
The Carson Wentz Era in Philly came to an end just under 11 months ago when the Eagles acquiesced to the embattled quarterback's trade demand and shipped him off to Indianapolis for a reunion with former Birds offensive coordinator Frank Reich, now the Colts head coach. But despite Wentz playing...
The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
Comments / 0