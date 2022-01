Spider-Man: No Way Home swung its way into theaters earlier this month, bringing a truly unexpected take on the Spider-Man mythos to the big screen. Arguably the biggest surprise of the blockbuster film was the return of the previous live-action Spider-Man actors, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both reprising their roles as Peter Parker. While the notion of them potentially appearing in No Way Home had been speculated about for months prior, the thematic nature of how both versions of the character returned definitely surprised fans, offering just enough hints as to what has happened to each character since their films wrapped.

