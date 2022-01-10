ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys to host 49ers on Sunday in wild card round

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — A rivalry full of rich history will be renewed in the wild card round when the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers.

What seemed like fifty-fifty turned into reality during the final week of the NFL regular season.

Last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals knocked the Dallas Cowboys from the two seed, all the way to number four with a good chance of hosting the Cardinals yet again.

But the 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit early against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers clinched the six seed in a 27-24 overtime win thanks to Robbie Gould’s 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and a game-ending interception by Ambry Thomas.

The Cowboys and Rams both finished 12-5 and won their respective divisions but the Cowboys own the tie-breaker with a 10-2 record in conference games giving Dallas the three seed. The Rams finished 8-4 in conference games.

The last time these two teams met was December 2020 when the Cowboys hosted the 49ers and won 41-33, which included then rookie CeeDee Lamb return an onside kick to seal the deal.

The 1994 NFC Championship game was the last time these two teams met in the playoffs was in 1994 when the 49ers beat the Cowboys 38-28.

The game kicks off on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

