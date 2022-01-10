ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Tenpenny Remembers Meeting Bob Saget on Nashville Squares

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans, and friends of actor Bob Saget were shocked Sunday January 9th to learn of his passing. Bob was on tour, and even performed a show the previous night in Orlando, where he...

extratv

New Details Surrounding Bob Saget’s Death

There are new details about the death of comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday. A hotel source tells People that housekeeping found the 65-year-old’s body after he missed his checkout time. The insider says Saget had requested a late checkout of...
Mitchell Tenpenny
Jimmie Allen
Bob Saget
Remembering Bob Saget

For eight seasons, Bob Saget, KLN ’78, entertained families across the globe while playing the iconic role of Danny Tanner, the do-it-all, single father who became known as “America’s Dad” in the hit television show Full House. A gifted comic and performer, Saget’s legacy and impact...
An emotional Jimmy Kimmel remembers “the sweetest man,” Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel took time out at the open of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to remember his friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. He was 65. “Before we start the show,” an emotional Kimmel addressed the camera, “before the audience gets...
Country Music Stars Remember Full House Actor Bob Saget

The country music community is mourning the loss of America’s favorite TV dad, Bob Saget, who was found dead in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday (Jan. 9) at the age of 65. “I’m so sad to hear about Bob Saget passing away!” Sara Evans wrote. “We met on the set of Nashville Squares, and he was as funny as he was kind. Sending prayers to his family!”
Pete Davidson remembers Bob Saget’s help and friendship

Pete Davidson mourned the loss of his friend Bob Saget on Sunday night, sharing a message about the late comedian on his friend’s Instagram. Davidson’s message was written in a note and shared on his friend and collaborator Dave Sirus’ Instagram page. “I don’t have social media so I asked Dave if he could post this for me,” Davidson wrote. Sirus wrote “King of Staten Island” with Davidson and is also a writer on “Saturday Night Live.”
Mitchell Tenpenny Continues 2021 Tour

Mitchell Tenpenny has announced a continuation of his 2021 headlining club and theater tour now dubbed the 2 Us It Did Tour. The second leg adds 13 concerts in 2022 through early March beginning on January 21st in Denver, CO. Alana Springsteen is set to open the shows. Mitchell said,...
Full House cast remembers Bob Saget: 'Best TV dad ever'

Tributes continued to pour in Monday for popular stand-up comedian, actor and TV host Bob Saget, who was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. "Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny," fellow comedian Marc Maron tweeted. Added Jon Stewart, "Just the funniest and nicest."
Childhood friends from Norfolk remember Bob Saget

NORFOLK, Va. – One day after "Full House" star Bob Saget passed away, we are learning more about his childhood years spent in Norfolk. His body was discovered in an Orlando, Florida hotel room. The circumstances of his death are not immediately known, but authorities said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.
Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
Bob Saget Dead At Age 65

Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. According to TMZ, the actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security found Saget in his room and called authorities at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When they responded, they pronounced him dead. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known.
Bits And Pieces: Mitchell Tenpenny & More!

Mitchell Tenpenny enlisted Danny Gokey to record a new version of his song “Bucket List,” and the refreshed collaboration is available now. Mitchell co-wrote the song, which was originally released one year ago on New Year’s Day 2021. Last month, Mitchell and Danny teamed up to shoot a music video for “Bucket List” at the Melrose Church at Fiddlers Grove in Wilson County, TN.
