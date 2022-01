The Selling Sunset cast, like many in reality TV, get scorched for the way in which they come across on their show. Christine Quinn's perceived villainy on the high-rolling real estate streaming show apparently has people stopping her in the streets, which she claims is Netflix's fault. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Chrishell Stause’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed persona has drawn some criticisms of its own from fans. And recently, Stause provided a very honest reaction to the complaints.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO