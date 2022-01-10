ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Jets | Week 18

By Chris Brown
the buffalo bills
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offensive performance by the Bills in Week 18 was a series of fits and starts, but Stefon Diggs was completely dialed in. Buffalo's top wideout was busy early in Sunday's regular season finale against the Jets, logging eight receptions in the first half alone on a night where he finished...

the buffalo bills

the buffalo bills

Bills defense ends the 2021 regular season as the NFL's best

For the first time in 22 seasons the Bills have the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier led a unit that did not have a single player named to the Pro Bowl to the top ranking not only in total defense, but six other major defensive categories including points allowed, pass defense and third down defense.
NFL
