Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Jets | Week 18

Here's what the national media has to say about the Bills heading into Super Wild Card weekend. Matchups to watch for the Bills in Wild Card Weekend. Reason for hope: Quarterback Josh Allen took a step back in some areas this season, throwing a league-high 12 interceptions after Week 8. And although they were not always his fault, Allen absorbed contact on 24.6% of his plays, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. Still, Allen remains one of a handful of players in the field who can take over a playoff game, whether it be with his arm strength or running ability. And this season, the Bills relied on him more than ever. He set a career high in rushing yards and attempts. The Bills are the Josh Allen show, and that's not a terrible place to be.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO