Mattawan, MI

MSP: Missing Mattawan teen found safe; man arrested

By Rachel Van Gilder, Michael Oszust
 6 days ago

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have found a 14-year-old Mattawan girl who was reported missing over the weekend.

On Monday, Michigan State Police said Ajanae Raine Cretsinger was found and is back home with her family.

A man who was with her was arrested. He faces felony charges, according to state police.

His name has not been released.

She was reported missing after she left home sometime Saturday night. She and the man were later seen in Battle Creek. The Mattawan Police Department and MSP released photos of both on Sunday night.

The case remains under investigation.

