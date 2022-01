The Chicago Bears finally made the decision to fire Matt Nagy, after a turbulent season during which the head coach was frequently on the hot seat. The decision came down Monday morning that Nagy was out of a job, and the former Bears’ boss issued a statement on Monday afternoon. In his statement, shared via the Chicago Bears Twitter account, Nagy thanked the organization from top to bottom for the opportunity he was given over the past four years.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO