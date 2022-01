James Conner missed two games, and then he came back and showed why he is so important to the Cardinals. The running back had the team's best Pro Football Focus grade (75.7) against the Seahawks Sunday, ultimately playing 46 of the Cards' 76 offensive snaps -- and he would have played many more if he hadn't suffered a ribs injury after yet another first-down play. Now the watch of Conner's health will be top of mind as the Cardinals' prepare for their playoff game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO