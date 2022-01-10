ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Stamos Mourns Death Of Friend & ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget: “I Am Broken”

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8xAg_0dhDE7Mi00

Actor John Stamos reacted Sunday to news of the death of his close friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget at age 65.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos wrote on Twitter.

Stamos and Saget acted opposite each other for the eight seasons of ABC’s Full House . From 1987-1995, Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis, Danny Tanner’s charming brother-in-law, who helped Saget’s character raise three daughters played by Candace Bure, Jodi Sweetin and the Olsen twins.

‘Full House’ Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

In Full House , Katsopolis – the suave, leather-jacket-wearing bachelor – moves in with Danny after the latter’s wife passes. The two, along with Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), navigate the rocky journey of rearing three young girls.

The duo reprised their roles in the Netflix’s Full House sequel, Fuller House , which ran for five season from 2016 to 2020.

Together, Saget and Stamos have acted on the small screen for 13 seasons.

World Mourns Death Of Comedy Icon Bob Saget: “Wasn’t A Kinder Person In Hollywood”

Saget had been on the initial leg of his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour, which was to run until June 2022. On Saturday, he performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Palm Valley, FL, and even tweeted out a message of appreciation toward his fans.

“Loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t. Check bobsaget.com for my dates in 2022,” Saget wrote on Twitter.

Deadline

'Full House' Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: "One Of The Best"

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

World Mourns Death Of Comedy Icon Bob Saget: "Wasn't A Kinder Person In Hollywood"

The entertainment industry and world are reeling Sunday after Bob Saget’s untimely death was confirmed this morning by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The Full House father and stand-up comic was 65. Co-star John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House, took to Twitter to express his heartbreak and shock. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos wrote. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner, released a statement to express their condolences. “Bob...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Pays Tearful Tribute To Bob Saget: "He Was The Sweetest Man"

In a tearful tribute taped before the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience arrived yesterday, Kimmel shared his thoughts on the death of his friend Bob Saget. “If you had to pick one word to describe him, it was sweetest,” Kimmel said during the tribute that kicked off last night’s episode. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people.” Kimmel also praised Saget’s humor, noting that he was as funny in life as he...
CELEBRITIES
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dave Coulier
StyleCaster

Bob Saget's Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here's What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
ORLANDO, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget's Kids Are 'Devastated' by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: 'I Loved Him So Much'

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
TV SHOWS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
CELEBRITIES
News4Jax.com

Co-stars, friends and fans react to unexpected death of iconic comedian Bob Saget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Co-stars, friends and fans are pouring out condolences and tributes after the unexpected death of Bob Saget on Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office broke the news to the world that the 65-year-old actor, known as America’s Dad, was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room Sunday after 4 p.m. Foul play nor drug-use is immediately suspected in the manner of death. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
