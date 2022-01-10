ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studs and duds from Rams' heartbreaking loss to 49ers

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Rams looked like they were in perfect position to beat the 49ers on Sunday afternoon after going up 17-0 in the first half. They were absolutely rolling, scoring on their first three drives.

But things went terribly wrong in the second half, blowing a 17-3 halftime lead and losing in overtime, 27-24. The Rams still managed to win the NFC West, but they’re now the fourth seed and have to host the Cardinals.

There were a handful of players who stood out with strong performances, but far too many struggled against the 49ers and earned the label of being a dud.

Stud: Cooper Kupp

In one of the biggest games of the year, Kupp was absolutely clutch. He caught seven passes for 118 yards and a spectacular leaping touchdown in the end zone to put the Rams up 24-17 with 2:29 left. His best play of the day was a 30-yard grab over the shoulder on third down to move the chains, keeping the drive alive and eventually leading to his go-ahead touchdown. He didn’t break the receiving record, but he still ended the season as the league leader in receptions, yards and touchdown catches.

Stud: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey played a great game, even though he wasn’t targeted very often. His fourth-quarter interception prevented the 49ers from taking a late lead, getting the ball back for the offense. He also laid a big hit on Deebo Samuel twice along the sideline, setting the tone whenever the 49ers ran to his side. He did make a mistake in coverage on Samuel’s 43-yard catch during the 49ers’ game-tying drive, but overall, Ramsey was a difference-maker in this one.

Stud: A’Shawn Robinson

Robinson had one of his better games of the season, making six tackles, including a sack and forced fumble that he nearly recovered himself. He’s really stepped up the last few weeks with Sebastian Joseph-Day out, playing the way the Rams expected him to when they signed him last offseason. The 49ers ran all over the Rams, but that wasn’t his fault. He created some push as a pass rusher and run defender.

Stud: Tyler Higbee

Higbee was a monster in the first half. He caught two touchdown passes from Stafford, the second of which was a spectacular leaping grab along the boundary of the end zone. He didn’t have his best game as a blocker, but in the receiving department, he was a key contributor. He finished the day with six catches for 55 yards and the two touchdowns.

Dud: Offensive line

This was not a good performance by the Rams’ offensive line. Stafford was sacked five times and the 49ers made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage, constantly penetrating the line and plugging up running lanes for the Rams’ running backs. Los Angeles finished the day with 64 yards rushing, which was the team’s third-lowest output of the season.

Dud: Sony Michel

It wasn’t necessarily his fault, but Michel was ineffective in this game. He carried it 21 times, but he gained just 43 total yards – 14 of which came on one carry. At one point in the game, he had 10 carries for 2 yards, so at least he started to find some running room in the second half. But even when he had a chance to make a defender miss on the second level, Michel couldn’t break tackles.

Dud: Darious Williams

Williams simply wasn’t the same player this year as he was last season. He made six tackles in this one, but he lost contain on the edge several times against the run and the 49ers had plenty of success throwing it against him in coverage. He and Taylor Rapp blew a coverage on Brandon Aiyuk’s 31-yard reception and he was beaten by Samuel on a 19-yard catch, so it was not a banner day for the Rams’ No. 2 cornerback. It’s hard to believe he finished the year with zero interceptions after becoming a ball hawk in 2020.

Dud: Donte Deayon

Deayon struggled as a tackler, but he was also picked on in coverage, too. He didn’t have a good day covering the 49ers’ wideouts, which is part of the reason Jennings had such a big day for San Francisco. He only made one tackle and didn’t break up a pass despite being targeted often and allowing several receptions in coverage.

Dud: Sean McVay

McVay’s decision to go with an empty backfield out of the shotgun on third-and-1 before halftime proved to be a turning point in the game. Stafford was sacked and the Rams punted it away, which allowed the 49ers to steal three points before the break. He also called three straight running plays on their second-to-last possession of regulation, leading to a punt and allowing the 49ers to score a game-tying touchdown on the next drive. Had the Rams picked up a first down, the game would’ve been over. For a coach who loves to throw the ball, third-and-7 from the 43-yard line would’ve been the time to do so.

