ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dogs are bilingual! Scientists find they can detect speech changes between languages

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttmIN_0dhDDn7e00

BUDAPEST, Hungary ( StudyFinds.org ) – Can your dog understand the difference between English and Spanish? The answer is likely yes! A new study reveals a dog’s brain can detect the different speech patterns between familiar and unfamiliar languages.

Researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary say this is the first time scientists have shown that a non-human brain can distinguish between two languages.

Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

“Some years ago I moved from Mexico to Hungary to join the Neuroethology of Communication Lab at the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University for my postdoctoral research. My dog, Kun-kun, came with me. Before, I had only talked to him in Spanish. So I was wondering whether Kun-kun noticed that people in Budapest spoke a different language , Hungarian,” says study first author Laura Cuaya in a media release .

“We know that people, even preverbal human infants, notice the difference. But maybe dogs do not bother. After all, we never draw our dogs’ attention to how a specific language sounds. We designed a brain imaging study to find this out.”

What’s going on in a dog’s brain?

Researchers took brain scans of Kun-kun and 17 other dogs while playing audio excerpts from “The Little Prince” in both Spanish and Hungarian. Each dog heard one of the languages in their owner’s voice so scientists could compare a “highly familiar” language to a completely foreign one.

The team also played scrambled versions of these book passages to test if dogs could tell the difference between actual speech and non-speech sounds .

When the team compared each dog’s response to speech versus non-speech, they discovered distinct activity patterns in the primary auditory cortex of the brain. These patterns appeared regardless of which language the dogs heard. However, study authors add it doesn’t appear that dog brains have a preference when it comes to hearing speech or non-speech sounds.

“Dog brains, like human brains , can distinguish between speech and non-speech. But the mechanism underlying this speech detection ability may be different from speech sensitivity in humans: whereas human brains are specially tuned to speech, dog brains may simply detect the naturalness of the sound,” explains study co-author Raúl Hernández-Pérez.

Older dogs may be more bilingual than pups

When it comes to hearing different languages , study authors found that another brain region — the secondary auditory cortex — can tell the difference between Spanish and Hungarian. Moreover, the older a dog in the experiment was, the better they were able to distinguish between the two languages.

“Each language is characterized by a variety of auditory regularities. Our findings suggest that during their lives with humans, dogs pick up on the auditory regularities of the language they are exposed to,” says Hernández-Pérez.

27 people rescued from ice chunk after it broke off shoreline

“This study showed for the first time that a non-human brain can distinguish between two languages. It is exciting, because it reveals that the capacity to learn about the regularities of a language is not uniquely human. Still, we do not know whether this capacity is dogs’ specialty, or general among non-human species. Indeed, it is possible that the brain changes from the tens of thousands of years that dogs have been living with humans have made them better language listeners , but this is not necessarily the case. Future studies will have to find this out” concludes senior author Attila Andics.

The team’s findings appear in the journal NeuroImage .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
ANIMALS
Knowridge Science Report

Ancient DNA reveals the world’s oldest family tree

Analysis of ancient DNA from one of the best-preserved Neolithic tombs in Britain has revealed that most of the people buried there were from five continuous generations of a single extended family. By analyzing DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals entombed at Hazleton North long cairn...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Brain Research#That Dog#Bilingual#E Tv S Lor Nd University#Hungarian
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
psychologytoday.com

Can Dogs Distinguish Human Language from Other Sounds?

The ability to recognize specific languages may not be a uniquely human trait. Brain scans were used to look at whether a dog can distinguish between speech and non-speech sounds. The canine brain also responds differently to familiar and unfamiliar languages indicating that they can discriminate between them. We live...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Digital Collegian

Parlez-vous 'Woof'? Dogs May Distinguish Between Different Human Languages

THURSDAY, Jan. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Dogs don't speak a human language, but they do know when you switch from one tongue to another, an intriguing new study finds. “We know that people, even preverbal human infants, notice the difference," said study co-author Laura Cuaya of Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary.
ANIMALS
kyma.com

Dogs know the difference between words they know, new languages and gibberish

(KYMA, KECY) - No matter what language you use to tell your dog to sit, they'll know you're talking to them. That's the result of a new study involving language and dogs. Hungarian researchers used MRI technology to scan the brain activity of 18 dogs when a voice read to them in a language they had heard, one they hadn't heard and in gibberish.
ANIMALS
NWI.com

Is your pup bilingual? Dogs can recognize different languages, study says

Wearing headsets, 18 subjects lay quietly while a functional magnetic resonance imaging machine (fMRI) droned on around their heads. They listened as a female voice recited a famous line from a cherished children's book, "The Little Prince." "It is only in the heart that one can see rightly; what is...
ANIMALS
1027mix.com

This Week in Science: Bilingual Dogs and Color-Changing Cars

This Week in Science: Bilingual Dogs and Color-Changing Cars. The big science stories this week included BMW’s color-changing car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas. And a study in Hungary found dogs can be bilingual, and tell the difference between things like Spanish and English. 1. BMW unveiled...
PETS
TheConversationCanada

Understanding how animals become infected with COVID-19 can help control the pandemic

When veterinarians at the Antwerp Zoo noticed two hippopotamuses with runny noses, they didn’t just offer them tissues to blow their noses. They administered tests, which came back positive for COVID-19, the worldwide virus that has plagued the globe. Since the start of the global pandemic almost two years ago, humans have not been the only species to contract the COVID-19 virus. Although the Belgian hippos were the first of their species to contract the virus, it has spread throughout the entire animal kingdom. COVID-19 has revealed how health connects humans, animals and the environment — the approach that considers these...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Dogs may be able to tell difference between speech patterns, study finds

Dogs may appear to have selective hearing when it comes to commands but research suggests they are paying attention to human chit-chat. Researchers – who arranged for headphone-wearing dogs to listen to excerpts from the novella The Little Prince – revealed the brains of our canine companions can tell the difference between speech and non-speech when listening to human voices, and show different responses to speech in an unfamiliar language.
ANIMALS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy