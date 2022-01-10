ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' 2022 opponents set: Cowboys, Packers and Chiefs on LA's schedule next season

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their regular-season schedule with a 27-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, dropping their record to 12-5. However, they still won the NFC West for the third time in five seasons under Sean McVay.

With the division crown comes a first-place schedule next season, however. That means facing several teams that also won their divisions, including the Cowboys and Packers.

The Rams are likely to be Super Bowl contenders again in 2022, but their road to a championship won’t be easy whatsoever. Their schedule includes the winners of the NFC East, NFC North and AFC East, as well as all four teams in the NFC South and AFC West.

Below is the list of their opponents next season with each team’s record in 2021, though the dates and times of these games won’t be announced until the schedule is revealed this spring.

Home

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks (6-10)

49ers (10-7)

Cardinals (11-6)

Panthers (5-12)

Falcons (7-10)

Cowboys (12-5)

Raiders (TBD)

Broncos (7-10)

Bills (11-6)

Road

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Seahawks (6-10)

49ers (10-7)

Cardinals (11-6)

Saints (9-8)

Buccaneers (13-4)

Packers (13-4)

Chiefs (12-5)

Chargers (TBD)

