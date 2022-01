Palantir's share price has fallen over 30% in the last 6 months, but fundamentals look stronger than ever. Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) share price has fallen nearly 30% in the last six months amid a broader tech selloff. Bears have come out of the cave, with some going as far as declaring that the company is worth as little as $5 share.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO