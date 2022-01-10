Bronx apartment fire: 17 dead, including 8 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 17 people dead, including eight children, according to officials. Mayor Eric Adams announced a revised death toll at a Monday briefing.
Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise. Some of their oxygen tanks were empty as they battled the blaze, but they “still pushed through the smoke,” Mayor Eric Adams said.
More than 40 additional people were injured in the fire, some of whom were considered to have life-threatening injuries, according to Adams and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.
Nigro said many of the people who were injured suffered from smoke inhalation.
Nigro said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, but officials determined that the door to the apartment where the flames broke out was left open. Adams said it was believed the fire stemmed from a space heater .
“The door to that apartment was left open, causing the fire to spread and the smoke to spread,” Nigro said. “This fire took its toll on our city.”
Adams described the aftermath of the fire as one of the worst in the city’s history.
“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York,” he said.
The preliminary death toll on Sunday eclipsed a 2017 fire in the Bronx that was considered to be the deadliest in more than 25 years . Thirteen people were killed in the fire on Prospect Avenue back on Dec. 28, 2017.
The mayor and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was also at the scene, were working to bring resources into the area to help displaced residents and family members of the victims. The Red Cross of Greater New York was expected to be deployed.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was horrified by the fire.
“My heart is with the loved ones of all those we’ve tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic @FDNY firefighters,” she tweeted. “The entire State of New York stands with New York City.”
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has found no probable cause to support a charge a Houston mother faces after being accused of placing her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 41-year-old mother had been charged by prosecutors with endangering a […]
A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
HOUSTON (AP) — Police continue looking for who fatally shot a 16-year-old Houston girl as she walked her dog. The teenager, Diamond Alvarez, was only a few blocks away from her home in southwest Houston when police say she was shot multiple times at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Houston police say Alvarez was found […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet Mia and Jada, a pair of very bonded teen sisters. Mia is 15 years old, has […]
Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being investigated over a battery accusation after allegedly punching a fan who asked for his autograph in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hill.
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing 77-year-old man. Authorities were called to an assisted living facility at the 500 block of S. 12th Avenue in reference to a missing resident, a release by the Edinburg Police Department said. Officers said, Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, 77 […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Staff at the Gladys Porter Zoo are investigating the death of their group of stingrays residing at the Stingray Landing at the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center. According to a release, the ongoing investigation shows that an electrical issue failed to trigger the emergency backup system designed to prevent loss of critical […]
Editors Note: This article contains images that may be disturbing to some readers, discretion is advised. PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of a “dedicated teacher” remains unsolved over a decade after being discovered shot and bound in a field. Luis Fernando De Leon was known in the community as a dedicated teacher who taught […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families and out-of-town visitors are now staying longer during their visits to South Padre Island than before the start of the pandemic. “We see that the reservations are on the increase we see that the people are coming from different places that before they didn’t visit us,” said Teresa […]
BROWNSVILLE, ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have arrested the “Peeping Tom” they sought after on Wednesday. On Thursday, police announced they arrested Michael Sykes, 32 after they say he took photos under a woman’s skirt at Walmart on Wednesday. Brownsville police put out a notice on social media with surveillance footage of Sykes committing the accused […]
Health officials say they have discovered a "sub-variant" of the omicron variant of COVID-19 among five new cases in the South Texas county of Hidalgo, meaning the virus has mutated again, Border Report has learned.
Comments / 0