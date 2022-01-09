ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams open as 3.5-point favorites vs. Cardinals in wild-card round

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl chances definitely took a hit on Sunday when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers at home, 27-24. They went from likely hosting the Saints to now taking on the Cardinals in the wild-card round, which is a much tougher matchup.

Just look at the opening odds for this rubber match between the Rams and Cardinals.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams have opened as 3.5-point favorites against Arizona. With the home team typically being spotted three points, the oddsmakers would likely have this as a toss-up if it were played on a neutral field.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the Bucs are favored by 7.5 points over the Eagles next weekend and the Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The AFC matchups have yet to be set, but Rams-Cardinals is still going to be one of the smaller spreads of wild-card weekend.

The good news is that the Rams have gone 9-1 in five years against the Cardinals under Sean McVay. Their only loss came in Week 4 of this season, an embarrassing 37-20 defeat at home. However, the Rams won the most recent meeting in Week 14, 30-23.

