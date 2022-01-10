Chiefs first round game set for next Sunday night

The NFL regular season has ended, and the playoffs have been scheduled. Coaches often get terminated the day after the regular season, and the NFL releases the opponents for each team in the following year. The Kansas City Chiefs had a very difficult schedule in 2021-22 as they always face their division the AFC West twice. Also, this year the Chiefs drew the AFC North having to play the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cleveland Browns. Kansas City also played the NFC East, which is the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Football Team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants.

