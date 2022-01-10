ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs first round game set for next Sunday night

By Nick Sloan
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl appearance...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here’s the KC Chiefs’ update on Tyreek Hill’s heel ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

The Chiefs entered their week of preparations for Sunday night’s playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium with an air of optimism surrounding three injured players. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and running back Darrel Williams (toe)...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City Star

Snoop Dogg praised KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fashion choice Saturday

Two musical artists from very different genres got together after “Sunday Night Football” to talk football. Country singer Blake Shelton joined rapper Snoop Dogg on his postgame football show on Peacock, and they picked the best plays from the season. But the highlight was when the discussion turned to fashion choices players made this season when they arrived at a game.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Chargers#Raiders#American Football#Kctv#The Kansas City Chiefs#Kctvdani
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has second-longest division road win streak in NFL history

Patrick Mahomes completed his fourth regular season as the Chiefs starting quarterback, and he’s piled up some impressive stats. There are the 151 touchdown passes, and he already has 18,891 passing yards. Also this: Mahomes’ 105.8 quarterback rating is the best in NFL history, per Pro Football Reference.
NFL
MountaineerMaven

Darius Stills Signs with Chiefs

On Tuesday, former West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Stills went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent. He was waived with an injury from the organization in August. The Fairmont, West Virginia, native finished...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win Super Bowl LVI

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) punched their ticket into the NFL playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They join 13 other NFL teams focused on Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs started the season unexpectedly...
NFL
FanSided

Ranking the KC Chiefs against the rest of the AFC playoff teams

The Kansas City Chiefs are now officially the number two seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs win over the Denver Broncos combined with the Tennessee Titans win over the Houston Texans locked in the seeding at the top of the conference over the weekend. We also know that the...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Could Jerick McKinnon become a playoff factor?

The 2021 Kansas City Chiefs backfield has been a difficult situation to gauge this season. You never know who the lead back is from to week to week and the position has seen guys go down here and there. Despite Clyde Edwards-Helaire being thrusted into the starting role, he hasn’t...
NFL
97.9 KICK FM

Super Wild Card Weekend Matchups Set, Chiefs Play Sunday Night

Will the Chiefs make their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl? Will the ageless Tom Brady get yet another Super Bowl ring? Will Mahomes send Big Ben off into the sunset?. These are just a very few of the questions that will begin to be answered this weekend as the NFL playoffs begin.
NFL
FanSided

The Kansas City Chiefs 2022-23 Regular-Season Opponents Are?

The NFL regular season has ended, and the playoffs have been scheduled. Coaches often get terminated the day after the regular season, and the NFL releases the opponents for each team in the following year. The Kansas City Chiefs had a very difficult schedule in 2021-22 as they always face their division the AFC West twice. Also, this year the Chiefs drew the AFC North having to play the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cleveland Browns. Kansas City also played the NFC East, which is the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Football Team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy