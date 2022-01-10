ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Indio police investigating man with gunshot wound

By Jennifer Franco
 6 days ago
A man is hospitalized and receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Indio Police Department.

Officers got a call from a resident about a gunshot wound victim at the 46500 block of Vargas Road just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Fire officials responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. Authorities have yet to release details on a suspect or possible motive.

Investigators are on the scene of the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

KESQ News Channel 3

Person found dead on La Quinta Cove road; officials say death is not suspicious

A police investigation is underway in La Quinta. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff Department confirms that one person is dead but says that foul play is not suspected in this case. There are no suspects. Roads are closed near Avenida Villa at Sonora and Calle Durango in the Cove area of the city. The post Person found dead on La Quinta Cove road; officials say death is not suspicious appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Five injured in crash underneath the SR-86 overpass in Coachella

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Coachella Monday night. The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m. According to Cal Fire, one person suffered serious injuries, another had moderate injuries, and three sustained minor injuries. Our crew at the scene spotted a helicopter arrive The post Five injured in crash underneath the SR-86 overpass in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: SoCal leaders discuss impact of fentanyl on the region, calls to file murder charges against dealers

The Riverside County District Attorney's office will host a news conference with several of Southern California's top officials will discuss the impact that fentanyl is having on the region. Watch the News Conference Live Below: (Starts at 11 a.m.) Officials will be joined by parents of victim of fentanyl poisoning. They will join in calling The post Watch: SoCal leaders discuss impact of fentanyl on the region, calls to file murder charges against dealers appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: RivCo leaders discuss impact of fentanyl, push for legislation to charge dealers with murder

Riverside County law enforcement officials today joined a state lawmaker and families of victims "poisoned'' by fentanyl, calling on the public to support legislative and other efforts aimed at stemming the "tide and scourge'' of the deadly synthetic drug. The initial goal of the gathering was to rally behind state Sen. Melissa Melendez's Senate Bill The post Watch: RivCo leaders discuss impact of fentanyl, push for legislation to charge dealers with murder appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle on its side after a crash under SR 86 overpass Coachella

A crash has left a vehicle on its side in Coachella Monday night. The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m. Details on the crash, including whether there were any injuries, remain limited. Our crew at the scene did see a helicopter land nearby. Stay with News The post Vehicle on its side after a crash under SR 86 overpass Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
