The Green Bay Packers faced off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday January 9th in the last regular season game of the season. The Packers would get out to a hot start early with Aaron Rodgers finding Allen Lazard for a touchdown to put the Packers up 7-0. The Lions would answer that score by going into their bag of tricks to dial up a trick play to Kalif Raymond for the score to tie the game at 7. The Lions would pull ahead in the 2nd quarter with a touchdown to Amon Ra St. Brown to make it 14-7. The Packers would close that gap with Aaron Rodgers finding Lazard for his second touchdown of the game, but Mason Crosby would miss the extra point to make the score 14-13. The Lions would pick up a field goal shortly before half and take a 17-13 lead into the halftime break.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO